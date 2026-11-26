Nairobi — The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has warned that 785 pending investigations could face further delays due to a Sh169.95 million funding shortfall in its proposed 2027/2028 budget.

The authority says it requires Sh46.8 million to clear the investigations, warning that inadequate funding could undermine the administration of justice.

IPOA Chief Executive Officer Elema Halake told the National Assembly Committee on Administration and Internal Security that the overall funding deficit would constrain investigations, legal services and inspections of police premises.

The authority has been allocated Sh424.05 million against a requirement of Sh594 million for its core oversight programmes.

It also requires Sh25.52 million to support prosecution and attendance in 319 criminal and civil cases across the country.

IPOA further warned that inadequate funding would affect psychosocial support for victims and facilitation of witnesses attending court, an intervention estimated to cost Sh40 million.

Halake said the funding gap would significantly constrain the authority's ability to discharge its mandate.

The budget proposals were presented before the committee chaired by Narok West MP Gabriel Tongoyo.