Nairobi — The Kenya Red Cross has warned of possible further displacement in Tana Delta as continued rainfall upstream threatens to worsen river flooding.

More than six villages are already under water, with approximately 600 households displaced by the ongoing rains.

The organisation says 545 affected households are currently sheltering in camps, where they are receiving humanitarian assistance.

Kenya Red Cross Deputy Secretary General for Programmes Joe Mbalu visited one of the displacement camps alongside a European Union humanitarian aid delegation to assess the situation.

The organisation is providing essential household supplies, including blankets, sleeping mats and jerrycans.

It says the humanitarian needs are increasing and additional support will be required if more communities are affected by rising river levels.