SPEAKER of Parliament Jacob Mudenda has urged the SADC Parliamentary Forum's Strategic Lobby Team to finalise the protocol paving the way for the transformation of the Forum into a regional parliament.

Speaking at the closing of the 58th Plenary Assembly Session in Eswatini, on Wednesday, Mudenda said the draft protocol was now at its final approval stages, with comments from 13 member states already incorporated.

"The draft Protocol is now before Ministers of Justice and Attorneys General, before going to the Council of Ministers and ultimately the SADC Summit," said Mudenda.

Once adopted, the protocol will still require ratification by 11 of the 16 SADC member states to enter into force. The transformation is expected to be completed by 2027.

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Mudenda, who chairs the Strategic Lobby Team, said the group must now engage the SADC Secretariat without delay to ensure the process does not stall.

Fifteen member states have now signed the Agreement Amending the SADC Treaty, following the signing by Madagascar and Mauritius on August 17 last year.

A SADC Parliament would give the region a stronger, directly accountable legislative voice, moving beyond the current Forum, which can only make recommendations, to a body with powers to legislate, provide oversight and hold regional decisions to account.

Decisions on trade, food security, climate change, health, migration and youth employment are increasingly being made at regional level. A regional parliament would give ordinary people, through their elected representatives, a stronger voice in shaping those decisions.