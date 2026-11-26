PROPHET Uebert Angel's lawyer, Admire Rubaya, on Wednesday grilled the investigating officer over what he described as preferential treatment given to three men who allegedly disrupted police efforts to arrest the cleric, questioning why they escaped with fines when other offenders face lengthy prison terms for similar conduct.

Rubaya suggested that the three men, who jumped onto a police truck carrying Angel following his arrest, had been handled with kid gloves, despite allegations that they interfered with police operations.

The exchange came as Munyaradzi Chifamba, the investigating officer, gave evidence in Angel's ongoing bail hearing, which continues Thursday.

Rubaya challenged Chifamba to explain why the three men, identified as Joseph Chidyausiku, Trevor Madzudzo and Blessing Tsiga, were not charged with assaulting police officers or obstructing the course of justice.

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Chifamba conceded that they had not been charged with assaulting officers and that he had no evidence proving they were actually members of Angel's security team.

Rubaya then suggested that the three were undercover police officers whose identities were being concealed and that the minor charges and admission-of-guilt fines were a deliberate attempt to secure their release after Angel's arrest.

"These individuals whom you said were the accused's security personnel, you have no evidence they are part of Angel's security," Rubaya put to the witness. Chifamba agreed.

Rubaya further questioned why the men had been allowed to pay fines when some offenders face up to five years in prison for comparable offences.

The investigating officer identified Chidyausiku as a lieutenant-colonel in the Zimbabwe National Army, Madzudzo as a relative of Angel's wife and Tsiga as a church member.

The defence maintained that Angel had neither assaulted police officers nor resisted arrest and that there was no evidence he had instructed the three men to interfere with the arrest.

Chifamba told the court that he had attended two previous Sunday services undercover in attempts to arrest the preacher but had failed.

On the day of the arrest, Chifamba said he waited for Angel at the church before approaching him as he left the area where he was preaching.

"The accused told his congregants to stand up, left the microphone and proceeded to where I was," he said.

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"He was walking with his security aide, whom I had told that the police officers wanted to see him. He was walking fast towards me, asking his security what I wanted from him."

Chifamba said he identified himself and informed Angel that he was under arrest for aggravated indecent assault.

He said Angel asked who had reported him, but he could not answer because a confrontation broke out between police officers and the team accompanying the cleric.

Police had initially intended to transport Angel in a Honda Fit but eventually used an open truck after the confrontation.

Chifamba alleged that three men climbed into the truck's loading bay alongside Angel and refused to disembark when ordered to do so.

They were later charged with disorderly conduct and paid admission-of-guilt fines.

Angel's arrest on Sunday came after allegations that he sexually assaulted a female congregant. He has remained in custody since then as his lawyers pursue bail.