The Constitutional Court has postponed to January 2027 hearings in separate challenges brought by war veterans and the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) against Constitutional Amendment Act No. 3.

The war veterans, who are challenging the constitutional changes, have introduced 16 new paragraphs outlining additional relief they want from the Constitutional Court, significantly expanding their legal battle against the amendments.

The new additions to their draft court order emerged on Wednesday when the Constitutional Court heard the two separate challenges, one brought by the war veterans and the other by the MDC.

Advocate Sylvester Hashiti, representing President Emmerson Mnangagwa, said the war veterans had expanded the relief they were seeking by introducing 16 new issues that were not part of their original case.

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"They have now filed 16 new paragraphs of the draft order they are now seeking. So, these are 16 new things and 16 new issues which were not before the court before," Hashiti said.

He said some of the arguments now appeared in the applicants' heads of argument despite not having been included in their founding affidavits.

Hashiti added that the respondents had agreed to the applicants introducing the additional material but wanted an opportunity to respond to the expanded case.

The development contributed to the postponement of the two constitutional challenges to January 2027.

Professor Lovemore Madhuku, who is representing applicants in the proceedings, said he had also sought a postponement to prepare supplementary arguments in the MDC matter.

"From my side, I had sought a postponement for myself, because there were issues that I needed to get. I didn't do the paperwork, so I had to," he said.

Madhuku said the applicants wanted to place additional arguments before the court and had approached the judges to explain their position.

"Now, that's what we did. We went inside the chambers just to advise the judges, to respect all the arguments we wanted to make," he said.

"There was a lot of back and forth, as you might have noticed, until it was agreed that both matters be postponed. So they will be in January, both matters," Madhuku said.

In the separate MDC challenge, the applicants also intend to introduce German judicial precedents which they believe could strengthen their opposition to the constitutional changes.

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Lawyer Tendai Biti, however, expressed disappointment that the constitutional challenge had not proceeded to argument, saying the case raised fundamental questions about citizens' political rights.

The applicants argue that Clause 3 of Amendment No. 3 interferes with Section 67 of the Constitution, which guarantees citizens political rights, including the right to elect representatives into public office.

They also contend that allowing an incumbent president to benefit from an extension of his term would violate Section 328(7), which prohibits an incumbent from benefiting from constitutional amendments extending their tenure.

"If you take away the right of Zimbabweans to choose their president, you've affected that right," Biti said.

He said the Constitutional Court needed to resolve the dispute because the proposed amendment had generated uncertainty across the country.

"The country has frozen because of Clause 3, and it's important that, one way or the other, the Constitutional Court makes a decision on matters that Zimbabweans are desperate for clarity and a decision," he said.