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More Arrests Expected in Tembisa Hospital Corruption Scandal

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has said that further arrests are expected in the alleged R2 billion Tembisa Hospital corruption scandal, involving businessmen accused of siphoning funds from the facility, reports EWN. The update comes as businessman Hangwani Maumela seeks to recover his Ferrari, which was preserved by the SIU. The State's curator sold the car for R10.1 million. The SIU is also engaging with alleged syndicate member Rudolf Mazibuko. Businessman Stefan Govindraju and his alleged accomplices are set back in court in February 2027.

Ramaphosa Extends TRC Cases Inquiry to 2027

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President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended the term of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) Cases Inquiry to March 31, 2027, reports SABC News. The deadline to submit its final report to Ramaphosa has also been extended to May 31 next year. The Presidency said that the third extension is necessary to allow more witnesses to testify before the inquiry, chaired by Justice Sisi Khampepe, concludes its work. The inquiry is investigating alleged efforts to obstruct the prosecution of apartheid-era crimes.

ConCourt Weighs Alternatives to Medical Negligence Payouts

The Constitutional Court is considering whether victims of state medical negligence should be allowed alternatives to once-off lump-sum compensation payments, reports EWN. The Eastern Cape Department of Health and other applicants are challenging a Supreme Court of Appeal ruling that overturned an order allowing victims to receive healthcare services instead. The department argued that large payouts place pressure on public healthcare finances. The court is set to hear arguments opposing the appeal.

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