The accident occurred on the packed Ring Road in Giza near Cairo. Dozens of ambulances responded to the crash, and Egyptian health authorities say the death toll could rise.

A fuel truck overturned on a packed highway in Giza, Egypt, on Wednesday, killing 31 people and injuring 21 more, according to Egyptian authorities.

What do we know so far?

The fuel tanker crash ignited a massive blaze on Ring Road in Giza's Waraq district. The Ring Road encircles the greater Cairo metropolitan area.

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Egyptian Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar said the injured were transported to nearby hospitals and added that the death toll could rise further. He said 39 ambulances are responding to the accident.

A massive fire broke out after the accident, with rescue workers pulling people from their vehicles. A large crowd gathered in the densely populated Waraq neighborhood amid the rescue efforts.

The blaze left at least 27 vehicles, including cars and motorcycles, charred.

An investigation has been launched into the crash, according to Egypt's public prosecutor. DNA tests are being carried out to identify badly burned victims of the blaze.

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi expressed his deepest condolences and sympathy to the victims and directed relevant authorities to provide necessary support to the families of the victims and the injured.

Italy, Algeria extend condolences to victims

Other countries also reacted to the crash in Giza.

Italian Foreign Affairs Minister Antonio Tajani said he extended his "deepest solidarity to the victims' families," Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty "and to the Egyptian people, whom I count as friends, at this tragic time."

Algerian Ambassador to Egypt Mohamed Sofiane Berrah also said the Embassy of Algeria in Cairo extended "its deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt."

Car accidents are frequent in Egypt due to poor road conditions, reckless driving and lax enforcement of safety rules.

Edited by: Sean Sinico