Nigeria's anti-drug agency said Mexican experts were allegedly recruited by a Nigerian national to run a meth laboratory in the southeastern state of Enugu.

Nigeria's National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLA) said Wednesday it had arrested five Mexicans and confiscated over $220 million (around €200 million) in methamphetamine as part of a significant drug bust.

What do we know about the drug bust?

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The agency said the Mexican experts were allegedly recruited by a Nigerian national to run a meth laboratory in the southeastern Nigerian state of Enugu.

"A total of 1,512 kilograms of methamphetamine, finished and in production, with an estimated value of $226.8 million was recovered from the clandestine factory," NDLA spokesperson Femi Babafemi said.

Nigeria first rejected the entry of the Mexicans into the country in August. They later entered Nigeria again in September via neighboring Benin using forged passports, with authorities then putting them under surveillance.

On November 11, the Mexicans were taken into custody at the Enugu lab after their movements were tracked by the Nigerian government. A Nigerian was also arrested in a nearby hotel.

The latest drug bust comes after Nigerian authorities in May also detained 10 people in a anti-meth operation in the southwest, including three Mexicans.

Why do Mexican cartels find African countries desirable for drug production?

The arrests raise concern that Mexican cartels are getting a foothold in Africa for international drug trafficking. In addition to Nigeria, South Africa is another country where Mexicans have been arrested for being involved in a meth lab.

According to Vanda Felbab-Brown, an expert at the Washington DC-based Brookings Institution, Mexican cartels such as the Sinaloa Cartel and the Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generation (CJNG) have expanded their operations into other continents such as Africa.

In a June testimony to the US Senate Caucus on International Narcotics Control, Felbab-Brown said the cartels find "desirable partners" for production in countries such as South Africa and Kenya due to factors such as "limited law enforcement capacities and entrenched criminal and corrupt networks."

According to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime,criminal networks often take advantage of porous borders in the West and Central Africa region to carry out activities such as illicit drug trafficking.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Many countries in the region have vast territory and borders are located either in very remote or densely populated areas, thus making law enforcement activities particularly difficult to conduct in an efficient manner," the office said. "The porous nature of the borders in West and Central Africa is a major factor of insecurity: the borders are neither demarcated or sufficiently controlled."

Edited by: Dmytro Hubenko