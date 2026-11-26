Fuel Tanker Explosion on Cairo Highway Kills 31 People

At least 31 people were killed and 21 others injured when a fuel tanker overturned and caught fire on a busy highway in Cairo, Egypt. The fire in the Warraq neighborhood, which also burned several nearby cars, left victims suffering from burns and smoke inhalation. The tanker, which belonged to a private contractor, was on the highway when a high-voltage cable fell on its path, and the driver lost control. The incident is being investigated by authorities. Emergency services have since cleared the wreckage and reopened the highway. The health ministry deployed 39 ambulances to assist victims, while hospitals treated those injured in the fire.

South African President Ramaphosa Wins Phala Phala Court Battle

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South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has won a legal challenge against a parliamentary independent panel report that found he had a case to answer over the theft of $580,000 from his Phala Phala farm. The Western Cape High Court declared the report unlawful and set it aside in its entirety, ruling that the panel had exceeded its mandate and made legal errors. The decision effectively removes the basis for the current impeachment process. However, the opposition parties may challenge the verdict. The judgment does not find any wrongdoing. The scandal, which emerged in 2022, has continued to hang over Ramaphosa's presidency despite several investigations clearing him of any wrongdoing.

Nigeria Seizes 1.5 Tonnes of Meth in Cartel-Linked Lab Raid

Nigerian authorities have arrested five Mexican nationals and a local businessman following the discovery of an industrial-scale methamphetamine laboratory in Enugu State. More than 1.5 tonnes of the drug, valued at $227 million, were seized. The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency said that the operation followed a seven-month international investigation. The suspects are allegedly linked to a wider drug trafficking network involving Mexican cartel specialists and Nigerian collaborators. Nearly seven tonnes of chemicals and industrial equipment were also recovered. This marks the fourth suspected cartel-linked meth laboratory uncovered in Nigeria in recent months. The agency said the latest arrests bring to 10 the number of suspected Mexican meth production specialists detained in the country in recent months.

EU Extends Mozambique Military Mission to 2028

The European Union has extended its Military Assistance Mission in Mozambique until December 2028. It has allocated €17.17 million to support the country's fight against Islamist insurgents in Cabo Delgado. The funding will cover the period from January 2027 to December 2028, under a decision adopted by the Council. The mission will continue training, mentoring and advising Mozambican armed forces in military planning, intelligence, logistics and operational readiness, but will not participate directly in combat. The extension aims to strengthen the country's ability to independently plan and sustain military operations while promoting human rights and civilian protection. The renewed mandate follows a September strategic assessment that found continued EU support necessary to build sustainable capabilities within Mozambique's armed forces.

Egypt, Sudan Agree on Post-War Reconstruction

Egypt and Sudan have agreed to prioritise Sudan's post-war reconstruction, expand economic cooperation and strengthen coordination on Red Sea security. During talks in Cairo, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Sudanese Prime Minister Kamal Idris reaffirmed their support for Sudan's sovereignty and rejected attempts to militarise the strategic waterway. They insisted that its governance belongs to coastal states. The two sides also underscored the importance of respecting freedom of navigation in the Red Sea while rejecting attempts to "militarize the waterway or take unilateral actions that infringe on the sovereignty of its coastal states." The discussions also covered the voluntary return of Sudanese nationals, the repatriation of prisoners and efforts to restore Sudan's participation in African Union institutions. Idris also called for an inclusive intra-Sudanese dialog to build national consensus, address humanitarian concerns and lay the groundwork for reconciliation.

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AI Fears Mount Ahead of Nigeria's 2027 Elections

Nigeria's electoral commission is investigating suspected AI-generated images and other irregularities in the country's preliminary voter register, ahead of the 2027 general elections, raising concerns about electoral credibility and preparedness. The irregularities reported included manipulation of facial features, duplicated identities, and dead voters' names. The Independent National Electoral Commission has established a special unit to monitor AI-related threats and deepfakes, as experts warn artificial intelligence could fuel disinformation, manipulate voters and erode public trust in the electoral process. Concerns were heightened by the history of online misinformation during elections in Nigeria and a record-low voter turnout of 27% in 2023.