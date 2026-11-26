Water from the St James spring flowed throughout the drought but stopped flowing in August 2025

The popular spring in False Bay, which flowed throughout the "day zero" drought, is believed to have stopped flowing in August last year.

In March, the City announced an investigation into the reasons for this.

No answers have yet been found.

But residents point to a possible borehole or a geological shift.

For the first time in living memory, the freshwater spring at St James dried up last year. An investigation by the City of Cape Town into the reasons for this, announced in March, has not come up with any answers.

The spring, which is actually an outlet from a nearby spring piped to the roadside, is situated on Main Road near the border of St James and Muizenberg. Two pipes built into a grotto made of cut sandstone blocks pour into a basin. The water then flows into a storm water system under the road and railway line and into the sea. It is believed the spring outlet was set up as a watering point for horses on the road connecting Muizenberg to Simon's Town.

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Several elderly residents of St James and neighbouring Kalk Bay said they have never known the spring to run dry. The water kept flowing even during the drought that led to the "day zero" fears of early 2018. At the time, hundreds of people lined up to supplement their allotted 50 litres of municipal water a day. People from Steenberg, Mitchells Plain, and Muizenberg continued to collect water at the spring after the drought.

Now, after low winter rainfall, the City has announced Level 1 water restrictions from 1 December as fears of another drought loom.

City investigates

The City made an announcement in March that the water had stopped flowing from the outlet, but residents say it had already stopped in August last year.

Mayco member for water and sanitation Zahid Badroodien said at the time that the City would investigate why the spring was no longer flowing, and also carry out maintenance and cleaning at the site.

In August, Badroodien said the City was still investigating to find out if the dry-up was a natural occurrence or if there were other causes.

Responding to GroundUp this month, the City's water and sanitation directorate said it had "continued to inspect the site and noted that there has not been any change in the situation since the last report".

"Investigations have included inspection of the collection points. Teams are continuing to investigate and are in the process of securing the expertise of a hydrologist to possibly identify the cause of the dry-up," the directorate said.

It said it was engaging with other departments, contractors and the public.

Residents investigate

In the meantime, local residents have been conducting their own investigation.

Andy Redman, who is a chemical engineer, said the spring outlet dried up after the municipality fixed the paving surrounding it. Redman said he'd lodged a complaint with the municipality about paving in August last year, also noting the drainage pipes at the spring were clogged, which caused water to spill across the pavement.

Redman has since been pushing City officials to find out what has stopped the flow at the collection point. While email correspondence shows officials have been responsive, little effective investigation seems to have taken place.

Working with a geologist, Redman obtained historical land surveys which show at least two main springs at properties near the collection point: one behind Carisbrooke House with a pipe to the collection point, and one behind Condover House.

The Condover spring appears to be flowing. Water can be seen running in the storm water system outside the house despite weeks of no rain. This system runs into the same storm water system which goes under the road and the railway line and discharges into the sea. Currently, there is a steady stream of crystal clear water at the ocean discharge point.

It is possible that a residential borehole has tapped into the Carisbrooke spring. Such a borehole would have to be uphill from where the spring surfaces, according to the geologist's report obtained by Redman.

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Redman said another possibility was that the Carisbrooke spring had been diverted due to a geological shift. This would need to be investigated as it could result in instability on the steep slope between Main Road and Boyes Drive, or even the cliffs above, he said.

Resident Clyde Cope, who lives next to the spring collection point, said a City team had inspected the outlet and the pipes behind it, dug up the vegetation in the lane behind the spring, and inspected the concrete well where the spring water collects before flowing to the outlet. This was apparently dry.

Another resident who lives close to the spring said she had no problem with the general public gathering to collect water, and was concerned about why the water was no longer flowing.

Cope said he believed the plan was to put a harmless dye in the Condover spring and see if that was the water flowing into the storm water system and out into the sea.