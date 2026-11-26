The death toll from the clash between Kambari vigilantes and Fulani herders in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State has risen to 74.

The state's governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, disclosed this during a visit to the Emir of Borgu, Alhaji Halilu Sani Dantoro, at his palace in New Bussa, the LGA's headquarters.

Terrorists had, last Saturday, attacked Lumman-Ba'are community in Borgu LGA, killing the village head, Mallam Bawa Muhammad, his wife and three of his children. They also set his palace ablaze.

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The attack later triggered a communal clash between farmers and herders, leaving dozens of people dead.

A community leader in Wawa told Daily Trust that vigilantes from Lumman-Ba'are embarked on a reprisal mission after a captured terrorist allegedly told them that the attackers had come from Gada Oli community, about 70 kilometres away.

"So, the vigilantes mobilised in large numbers and set out for Gada Oli to 'sanitise' the community.

"On their way to Gada Oli, they shot people they encountered until they reached the settlement. Since Wawa is along the route from Lumman-Ba'are to Gada Oli, the vigilantes also stopped there and killed people. There are several Fulani settlements in the area," the community leader said.

Governor Bago appealed to both parties to lay down their arms and embrace peace, announcing compensation of N2 million for each family that lost a loved one in the violence.

He assured the affected communities that the state government would do everything possible to restore lasting peace to the area.

"We have come to commiserate with the victims and appeal to them to coexist peacefully. There is no victor and no vanquished. When ethnic cleansing is happening, the best thing is to appeal to all factions to embrace peace.

"But what is happening now is unfortunate. People are turning against one another. The Kambari and Fulani communities have coexisted for a very long time. Why now?" he asked.

The governor said the government would undertake a comprehensive assessment of the destruction and rebuild communities affected by the violence.

"After a holistic evaluation of the destruction, we want to rebuild communities that have been burnt down. Compensation will also be given to the affected families. Enumeration is ongoing, and the state government is giving N2 million to each of the 74 bereaved families," he said.

Bago also announced plans for an amnesty programme to encourage the surrender of illegal arms.

"We are going to organise an amnesty programme for people to drop their arms for peace. We will work with the National Centre for the Control of the Proliferation of Small Arms and Light Weapons.

"The programme will hold here in Borgu to bring people on board and help them understand the need to surrender their weapons because holding arms is not good for this country or society," he said.

The Emir of Borgu appealed to both the state and federal governments to take decisive measures to address the security challenges facing the Borgu Kingdom.

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan-Disu, has ordered the deployment of additional personnel from the Police Counter-Terrorism Unit (CTU) to the area to address the lingering security challenges.

The IGP, represented by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Operations, Shehu Umar Nadada, visited the Lumman-Ba'are community.

Speaking at the palace of the Emir of Borgu, Nadada said he was in the local government area on the instructions of the IGP to assess the situation and obtain first-hand information from stakeholders.

He described the attack on Lumman-Ba'are and the subsequent clashes between Kambari residents and Fulani herders as worrisome, warning communities against allowing banditry and terrorism to degenerate into ethnic conflict.

He urged residents to unite in the fight against insecurity and assured them that additional operational assets would be deployed to support security operations in the area.

The emir said the kingdom had been grappling with insurgency, banditry and kidnapping before the farmer-herder clashes erupted, adding that growing mistrust among ethnic groups, fuelled by persistent bandit attacks, had contributed to the crisis.

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According to him, the emirate council had been engaging stakeholders in dialogue to promote unity and encourage communities to work together against insecurity rather than allow mistrust to divide them.

He assured the security agencies that the emirate would continue to engage the perpetrators and other stakeholders to achieve lasting peace.

Addressing police personnel in New Bussa, the Commissioner of Police, Salisu Bello-Fago, warned officers and men of the force against taking advantage of the fragile security situation to harass or extort internally-displaced persons (IDPs) and residents.

He charged officers to demonstrate professionalism in crisis management and warned against extortion and all forms of corrupt practices.

He also commended the vigilantes for complementing the efforts of the police and other security agencies in the fight against crime and insecurity, urging them to sustain their support and collaboration.

Bello-Fago said the vigilantes needed encouragement and assured them that efforts would be made to integrate them into the mainstream security architecture in the future.