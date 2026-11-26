Malawi's film industry is set for a glamorous three-day showcase after Films Association of Malawi (Fama) president Dorothy Kingston declared that everything is in place for the Malawi Film Gala and Awards, which runs from Thursday to Saturday at BICC in Lilongwe.

Kingston was speaking as she welcomed a party of guests from Nigeria, who touched down in the capital this afternoon.

She said the event would open doors for Malawian filmmakers to forge partnerships with their Nigerian counterparts.

"Among other activities we will unveil the Pan-African Actors Roundtable and Awards (Paara), a platform aimed at promoting intra-African film collaborations and storytelling.

"So this is a great opportunity for Malawian filmmakers and industry players to work with others around Africa," she said.

Among the arrivals is Ejezie Chukwemeka Rollas, past president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria and founder of Paara.

He said his team was ready to work with Malawian industry players on the common challenges facing African actors and on stronger professional representation.

The gala will also feature the premiere of the Nigerian film Ikenga, along with award presentations.

It ends on Saturday with the premiere of Sona, a local production.

Star guests include Ikenga producer Odiakose Anita Ngozichukwu and actor Obi Chris Chukwuma. More visitors are due to arrive tomorrow.