Mpatsa Trading has bought five electric vehicles from Sky Energy Africa, a move its chairman says fits the company's vision of a cleaner environment.

Chairman Jimmy Koreia-Mpatsa made the remarks at a handover ceremony at Sky Energy Africa's offices in Naperi, Blantyre.

He said the world was shifting towards clean energy and that the company wanted to move away from fossil-fuel vehicles.

He also pointed to Malawi's fuel problems.

Electric vehicles, he said, would save staff hours they would otherwise lose in fuel queues, "sitting on fuel queues for days on end".

Sky Energy Africa managing director and founder Schizzo Thomson said the purchase showed that Malawians were seeing the value of electric vehicles during the fuel crisis.

He described it as a shift towards sustainability and more efficient operations, and urged other organisations to review their own efficiency.

"As much as we have this fuel challenge in the country, there is always a solution and electric vehicles are here to solve that problem," he said.