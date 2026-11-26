Airlines have resumed flight operations at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri, Imo State, following the reopening of the facility by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) after the successful completion of runway rehabilitation works.

FAAN announced the reopening in a statement signed by its Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Henry Agbebire, and published on its official X handle on Wednesday.

The authority said the airport resumed operations on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, following approval by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) after post-rehabilitation technical assessments and inspections.

The runway was temporarily closed on October 20, 2026, to allow for rehabilitation works aimed at improving its condition, enhancing operational efficiency and ensuring compliance with aviation safety standards.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

FAAN said the NCAA had approved the reopening of Runway 17, subject to specified operational conditions, after the completion of the rehabilitation and subsequent technical inspections.

The authority also acknowledged the contributions of Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, and the state government, particularly in extending the runway from 2,700 metres to 3,200 metres.

According to FAAN, the intervention underscores the importance of collaboration between the Federal Government and state governments in advancing aviation infrastructure, improving air connectivity and stimulating regional economic development.

However, the authority disclosed that the initial resumption of flight operations would be limited to daytime services under Visual Flight Rules (VFR).

It explained that night operations and other applicable Instrument Flight Rules (IFR) operations would commence after the completion and verification of outstanding runway lighting installations.

FAAN added that appropriate safety measures would remain in place around areas where associated works were ongoing, in line with NCAA requirements.

The authority said, "Following post-rehabilitation technical assessments and inspections, the NCAA approved the reopening of Runway 17, subject to specified operational conditions."

It also thanked airlines, passengers, host communities and other stakeholders for their patience and cooperation during the temporary closure.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The reopening has restored air connectivity to Owerri while easing travel for passengers, businesses and other users of the airport, which serves Imo State and neighbouring communities.

The development came ahead of the planned launch of Air Peace's London-Owerri flights scheduled for December 15.