FG plans $500m annual research investment from 2027 By Jide Olusola The Federal Government is planning to invest nearly $500 million annually in research and innovation from 2027 to accelerate the development of marketable products, create jobs and drive economic growth.

The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, disclosed this on Tuesday at the second Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) National Research Fair and Exhibition 2026 in Abuja.

Alausa said the proposed National Research and Innovation Development Fund would provide sustainable financing for research activities, laboratory equipment, research personnel and the development of practical solutions to Nigeria'

s economic and social challenges. He said the funding framework was awaiting legislative approval, which the government expected to secure before the end of November, paving the way for its commencement in 2027.

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According to him, the fund would provide substantial competitive grants to researchers and institutions, particularly for projects capable of generating economic value, creating employment and addressing critical national needs.

He challenged universities, lecturers and researchers to move beyond academic publications without practical applications, urging them to prioritise research that could be commercialised.

"I urge you to change your orientation. It must be research for impact and research for commercialisation," he said.

The minister added that the government was exploring tax incentives to encourage private-sector investment in research, development and innovation, noting that greater business participation would strengthen collaboration between industries and academic institutions.

Also speaking, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, urged TETFund and university authorities to prioritise the commercialisation of research findings, describing innovation as critical to tackling unemployment, poverty and infrastructure challenges.

Akume said Nigeria must leverage its natural resources, academic institutions and professional expertise to compete in the global knowledge economy.

Quoting President Bola Tinubu, he said, "We are going to run our economy based on research and technology, because nowhere in this world can you move your economy without research and technology."

The SGF identified poor coordination among government agencies responsible for research and technology as a major challenge, calling for stronger collaboration to ensure innovations developed in tertiary institutions translate into practical solutions.

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He also advocated increased funding from government, private-sector investors and international development partners to support research in electricity, healthcare, agriculture, water supply, sanitation and communications.

Akume said the administration would strengthen structures for translating research outputs into marketable products to promote job creation, wealth creation and economic prosperity.

The two-day exhibition brought together researchers, academics, innovators and other stakeholders to showcase research outputs, explore funding opportunities and promote partnerships for commercialising locally developed innovations.