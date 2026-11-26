President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has pledged to rescue the 78 school children kidnapped by insurgents in Askira Uba Local Government Area, Borno State, six months after the abduction.

He made the promise on Wednesday during the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally in Maiduguri, the state capital.

At least 42 children were abducted in Mussa, Askira Uba LGA on May 15, 2026, while another 36 were taken from Lassa on June 29 in the same local government. The victims include two-year-old toddlers.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Mussa abduction occurred on the same day 44 pupils and teachers were kidnapped from schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Following President Tinubu's directive to security chiefs, a joint intelligence-led operation led to the rescue of the Oyo pupils and teachers on July 10, 2026, after 56 days in captivity.

However, the whereabouts of the Borno children remain unknown, leaving their families in anguish.

Their parents have staged several protests to draw the Federal Government's attention to their plight, expressing frustration over what they described as the government's failure to take decisive action to secure their release.

Addressing the APC rally on Wednesday, Tinubu assured the families that the children would be rescued and commended the armed forces for their efforts in tackling insecurity.

"The abducted children of Askira Uba. They are there with our prayers, with our armed forces and intelligence. We will rescue them. We will rescue them, insha Allah," he told the crowd.

He also praised security personnel operating in difficult conditions to restore peace to Borno State.

"We give respect to the men and women of the armed forces who are in the bush, in the sun and in the rain, who put their lives on the line for us and for Borno, particularly for Maiduguri to have peace. We will achieve that peace," he said.

The President urged terrorists and bandits to surrender their weapons and abandon violence.

Parents react to Tinubu's promise

However, the Chairman of the parents of the abducted children, Mr Ishaku Suya, expressed disappointment over the President's promise, saying the families had waited for months without any concrete results.

"Is he (Tinubu) saying this after six months of waiting? They are still making promises. They should forget about rescuing them.

"If the government is willing to rescue these children, Nigeria has the security capability to do so within two days. But for a good six months, they are still saying the same thing," Suya told Daily Trust on Wednesday.

Another parent, Buba Saleh, whose two children, aged eight and 10, were abducted, said the prolonged wait had pushed him to the brink of despair.

He alleged that government officials had repeatedly asked the families to be patient, assuring them that the children would be rescued.

"This is the sixth month without fulfilling the promises. This thing has been very disturbing. I'm tired of living. These children are my assets. What will I do in this world?

"We are not benefiting anything from the government and they can't rescue our children," he said.

Saleh added that some of the abducted children were still breastfeeding when they were taken.

Josephin Yohanna, whose three-year-old child was abducted in Mussa, said the families had been traumatised by the prolonged separation from their children.

"For the past months, the pain of living without our child has been acute. Some of us have fallen sick; we cannot eat or sleep.

"When government officials came, they told us to exercise patience. For how long should we continue waiting without any update?" she asked.

She said the families were desperate to have their children back and hoped they would be reunited before Christmas.

Another parent, Gabriel Dauda, criticised the long silence of the state and Federal governments, saying the families had yet to see any visible efforts to rescue the children.

"Unfortunately, nobody is talking about it and we have not noticed any visible efforts by the security operatives to rescue our children," he said.

He appealed to the abductors to identify themselves and state their demands, saying the families were tired of the uncertainty.

"We are tired of the suspense. Tell us the reason for abducting the toddlers and present your demands," he said.

Mista Ali said the communities had yet to witness any significant improvement in security or the deployment of a special team to rescue the children.

"They are holding our children close to us, but we have never seen any security improvements in our area, let alone the deployment of a special squad for the rescue operation," he said.

Ali said the prolonged uncertainty had taken a heavy toll on the families, particularly mothers, who were struggling with sleepless nights and emotional distress.

"We thank the government for its efforts, but let the security agencies act and rescue our innocent children, please," he pleaded.

My visit to Borno is homecoming - Tinubu

Meanwhile, President Tinubu praised Governor Babagana Umara Zulum's reconstruction efforts in the state and described his visit to Borno State as a homecoming.

"Well done for the Borno restoration, restoring our hope, believing that stability will bring development. You are doing a great job.

"To be here (Maiduguri), I feel I've come home to a family reunion. It is great to be back in Borno," the president said.

The President commended the people of the North East subregion for their solidarity with the APC-led government, stressing that, if given a chance for a second term, he will consolidate the numerous achievements recorded.

He described his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, who hails from Borno, as a dependable ally.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Pregnancy and Childbirth By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Zulum makes case for oil exploration, railways

Earlier, Governor Zulum assured Tinubu of massive votes from Borno and the Northeast, while appealing for the resumption of oil exploration in Kolmani and Lake Chad Basin.

Zulum thanked President Tinubu for choosing Maiduguri as the venue of the North East zonal rally, expressing satisfaction with the large turnout and the orderliness conducted by the teeming APC supporters.

He said Borno people have benefitted immensely under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu.

He said, presently, the Federal Government has commenced the construction of the Gombe-Biu-Maiduguri road, in addition to the establishment of Federal Polytechnic Monguno, Federal College of Education Gwoza, and Federal University of Agriculture and Entrepreneurship Bama, among others.

Atiku couldn't construct road to his village - Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima cautioned the electorate against voting for Atiku, describing him as a candidate who could not unite his people or bring any meaningful project to his hometown.

"Atiku is our own from the Northeast, but despite being a vice president for eight years, he couldn't construct the road leading to his village, and he cannot unite his people and keep his house together.

If he cannot unite the people in his home state, how can he unite the country? I urge you to be careful, and vote for this credible candidate, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu," he said.