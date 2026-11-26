·Promises rescue of abducted Askira Uba schoolchildren ·Shettima, Zulum hail security gains, seek second term for Tinubu

ABUJA -- President Bola Tinubu has pledged to sustain the relative peace recorded in Borno State and the North-East, directing security agencies to intensify operations against fleeing insurgents.

Tinubu, who spoke yesterday at an All Progressives Congress, APC, rally in Maiduguri ahead of the 2027 general elections, said the security gains achieved by the armed forces would be consolidated and translated into full economic recovery.

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In a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President commended Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, for restoring hope and transforming the state's economy.

"Let me start by thanking the Governor of the State, Prof. Babagana Zulum. Well done on restoring Borno State and transforming its economy.

"You restored our hope by believing that stability will bring development," he said.

Tinubu, who commissioned projects including the National Youth Service Corps Female Lodge and Borno International Conference Centre, said the North-East had witnessed economic improvements in the last three years, with increased investments in education, healthcare and infrastructure.

He urged fleeing insurgents to surrender their weapons, assuring troops of continued government support and improved welfare for them and their families.

On the abducted schoolchildren from Askira Uba, the President promised intensified intelligence gathering and rescue operations.

"I think there's a point to note here: the abducted children of Askira Uba School. They are there, and with our prayers and intelligence, our armed forces will rescue them, Insha Allah," he said.

Attributing the security gains to cooperation among political leaders, residents, the Federal Government and security agencies, Tinubu thanked the people of Borno for their support and commended Vice-President Kashim Shettima for his loyalty.

He also acknowledged former governor Ali Modu Sheriff and other North-East political leaders for their contributions.

In his remarks, Shettima urged voters to reject the former Vice-President and African Democratic Congress, ADC, presidential candidate, questioning his leadership capacity.

"You don't expect someone who could not provide leadership at home by reconciling his own people to provide leadership at a national level," he said.

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Shettima urged the electorate to reward Tinubu's administration with a second term, claiming it had performed well in Borno, Bauchi, Taraba, Adamawa and other states.

Earlier, Zulum thanked Tinubu for his interventions in Borno, saying they had contributed to the state's recovery and economic repositioning.

"If someone has done well for you, like our President, then we should give him a good reward.

"We have witnessed relative peace in Borno State and the North-East," he said.

The governor also commended Tinubu for supporting universities, roads and other infrastructure, including the Biu-Maiduguri Road. He praised the North-East Development Commission for providing 10,000 electric buses for the region, which Shettima had commissioned.

Zulum also thanked Tinubu for retaining Shettima as his running mate.

The APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, presented party flags to the Borno governorship candidate and other candidates ahead of the elections.

Vanguard News