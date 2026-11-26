interview

*lSays some individuals exploited situation to tear labour movement apart

The protracted disagreement between the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, over the Federal Government's N70,000 transport relief agreement with the NLC, which the TUC rejected, threatened to undermine the unity and collective bargaining strength of organised labour.

The disagreement escalated into public exchanges and personal attacks between NLC President, Joe Ajaero, and his TUC counterpart, Festus Osifo, raising concerns that the welfare and interests of Nigerian workers were being overshadowed by the leadership crisis.

Worried that the feud could further divide the labour movement and weaken its ability to defend workers' interests, veteran labour leaders, led by pioneer NLC President, Hassan Sunmonu, intervened and brokered peace between the two leaders. Other prominent figures involved in the reconciliation included Dr Peace Obiajulu, Comrades Peter Esele, Ayuba Wabba, Bobboi Kaigama and Quadri Olaleye.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In this interview, former TUC President, Dr Obiajulu, recounts what triggered the crisis, how it escalated, and how the intervention of the labour elders helped restore cordial relations between the two labour centres.

She reveals that poor communication largely fuelled the disagreement, while some individuals exploited the situation, warning that the crisis nearly tore the labour movement apart and ultimately put workers' interests at risk.

What actually led to the disagreement between the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress, and how did you get involved in the reconciliation?

To start with, I was not even aware that there was a disagreement between the two organisations. I was called by Quadri Olaleye, a former President of TUC. He told me that the President of NLC had asked whether Mrs Obiajulu, whom we fondly call Mummy, had been informed about the meeting.

That was when I asked whether there was a problem between TUC and NLC. He said yes. I responded that it was a family matter, just like disagreements between a husband and wife or among children in a family.

In all honesty, I do not know who initiated the reconciliation process. I am sure it was the elders. They must have seen what was happening on television and read about it in the newspapers. If I had come across the situation myself, I would equally have reached out to some of the elders to intervene.

I would not like to see organised labour become a target of public ridicule. The moment TUC and NLC begin to quarrel or fall apart, workers are left on their own. Whenever there is a problem within the labour movement, workers are the ones who suffer because nobody will be left to speak effectively on their behalf.

How serious had the disagreement become before the elders intervened?

If there is a disagreement between NLC and TUC, workers ultimately bear the consequences. Management will take advantage of the division and play one side against the other. Nobody benefits from such a situation.

That was why we had to intervene. Eventually, we realised that the problem was largely a misunderstanding arising from a lack of communication. From our perspective, it was more about poor communication and spontaneous reactions than any fundamental disagreement.

At the end of the day, the issue was simply that they were not communicating effectively. Some people were also taking advantage of the situation.

Can you explain the issues that triggered the disagreement and how they escalated?

There were allegations that one party attended a meeting without informing the other. The other party then argued that, based on their existing understanding, both organisations were supposed to be involved in such engagements.

Why should one party not be informed before attending a meeting that concerns both organisations? I am sure the leaders themselves might not even have realised that the other party had not been involved.

It is possible for someone to attend a meeting and, when asked why another person was absent, simply say that the person did not attend. Nobody might explain that the person was never informed in the first place

From our perspective, the underlying problem was a lack of communication. Because they were not communicating, whenever one person made a statement, others would draw the attention of the other party to what was being said about them on television. That would provoke another reaction, and the disagreement would continue to escalate.

You mentioned that some people exploited the disagreement. What role did they play in worsening the situation?

Some people were taking advantage of the situation. I am sure there were people around them who were not helping matters. However, since that issue was not raised during our discussions, we should not speculate about it.

Can I attribute it to the influence of spouses?

Sometimes, when two brothers have enjoyed a good relationship for years, marriage can introduce new dynamics into that relationship. If they are not careful, external influences can create disagreements where none should exist.

There are certain things one brother might ordinarily overlook, but another person may draw his attention to them and ask why he is tolerating such behaviour. Before long, a minor issue can escalate into a serious disagreement.

That is why I keep emphasising the importance of communication. People must be given the opportunity to talk to one another and resolve their differences.

What exactly did the elders do to bring the two leaders together and resolve the crisis?

We advised them that, going forward, whenever an issue arises, the two leaders should communicate directly with each other. They should not rely entirely on their secretaries or committee chairmen because everybody has their own way of working, and messages can easily be misunderstood or misrepresented.

We also shared our experiences from our respective periods in leadership. Things were not always smooth during our time either. There were challenges, but we learnt important lessons.

First, you must learn to tolerate certain things. Second, you must maintain a relationship, regardless of the disagreement. If necessary, go directly to the other person's office and have a conversation. Whatever the problem is, make an effort to reach out.

Do not take internal disagreements to the newspapers or television. Communicate with one another and maintain that relationship

How did the public exchanges affect the image of organised labour?

Those public exchanges were particularly painful to watch. People had already begun questioning the relevance and effectiveness of organised labour under the present administration. Even during the previous administration, there were already comments suggesting that labour was no longer effective and that it had been compromised or bought over.

Now, the public disagreements between TUC and NLC were giving critics further grounds to make such allegations. We should not play into their hands.

You might think that the people listening to you during a television interview will blame one party or the other. But that is not necessarily what happens. They may end up blaming both organisations. They may ridicule the two leaders and, by extension, the entire labour movement. They will simply conclude that labour has been compromised and that its leaders can be influenced with money.

That is not the impression we should allow the public to have of organised labour.

Did both parties accept the intervention and agree to put the disagreement behind them?

Thankfully, everybody accepted the position of the elders. They understood the issues from our perspective. We were not there to take sides, praise anybody or apportion blame. We were there to examine the bigger picture and protect the collective interest of the labour movement.

When we examined the bigger picture, we realised that the underlying issue was not as complicated as it had appeared. The major problem was that the two organisations were not communicating adequately, and some people were taking advantage of the situation.

We were therefore pleased that both parties accepted our advice and agreed that such a situation should not happen again. That was a very positive outcome.

Our advice was simple: if anybody does something that makes you very angry, and you have made genuine efforts to resolve the matter without success, please reach out to us. Do not take the disagreement to television or the newspapers.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

You have been in labour leadership before. Were there similar disagreements between NLC and TUC during your time, and how were they managed?

We experienced something similar in 2006 when TUC indicated that it would not embark on a strike but would rather organise a demonstration, while NLC maintained that it wanted to go on strike.

We all had to sit down and discuss the matter. Even the civil society organisations involved suggested that a demonstration would be a better first option. If the government failed to respond to the demonstration, then a strike could follow.

Was it not that demonstration that eventually helped us secure the one-year leave concession from the Obasanjo administration? That experience showed that you can never tell what a particular strategy might achieve.

The important thing is to sit down and discuss issues.

We are not necessarily expected to like the same things or agree on every issue. However, when we engage in meaningful discussions, we can weigh the advantages and disadvantages of each position, consider the alternatives and eventually arrive at a common position.

What is your message to Ajaero and Osifo going forward?

Two people do not have to agree on everything, but they must learn not to fight in public. Even husbands and wives disagree. It is normal for people to have differences, but what matters is how they manage those differences.

Let us also be honest: this is voluntary work. It is not a highly rewarding or appreciated responsibility. The moment you leave office, all the singing, dancing and praise will disappear. Therefore, you must understand the importance of maintaining a united labour movement. If you remain united, you can achieve a great deal from government.

Ultimately, the unity of the labour movement must remain paramount. Whatever disagreements arise, TUC and NLC must remember that they belong to one family and that the interests of Nigerian workers must always come first.

Vanguard News