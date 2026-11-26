Nairobi — The Kenya Editors Guild (KEG) has brought together editors, journalists, policymakers, regulators and technology industry representatives in Mombasa for its 9th Annual Editors' Convention, focusing on media freedom, artificial intelligence, public accountability and newsroom resilience ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The five-day convention, running from November 25 to 29 at Travellers Beach Hotel, is being held under the theme "Navigating the Storm: Media Resilience on the Road to 2027."

The meeting comes as newsrooms grapple with financial sustainability challenges, threats to journalists' safety, rapid technological changes and growing concerns over misinformation, disinformation and declining public trust.

The Guild says the convention will provide a platform to examine the pressures facing Kenya's media and explore ways of protecting editorial independence and strengthening credible journalism during the election period.

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The official opening on Thursday featured Chief Justice and President of the Supreme Court, Justice Martha Koome, KEG President Zubeidah Kananu, senior government officials, international partners and media industry leaders.

Discussions on the opening day are focusing on the state of Kenya's media ahead of the elections, the relationship between democracy and journalism, political financing, public finance accountability and the protection of media freedom.

A keynote address on artificial intelligence, trust and information integrity is being delivered by Professor Bitange Ndemo, highlighting the implications of emerging technologies for journalism and public confidence in information.

On Friday, November 27, discussions will shift to newsroom resilience and sustainability, including the safety of journalists covering elections, data privacy and protection, technology-facilitated gender-based violence against journalists, and the influence of artificial intelligence and digital platforms on the information ecosystem.

Participants will also examine media ownership, regulation, innovation and sustainable business models, with a focus on the economic viability of newsrooms as a foundation for independent journalism.

The convention brings together media practitioners, public institutions, civil society organisations, technology companies and regional editors' associations to discuss practical responses to challenges facing the industry.

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Saturday's programme will focus on professional welfare, career transitions and institutional priorities, before culminating in the Editors' Excellence Awards Gala Dinner, which will recognise outstanding contributions to journalism and editorial leadership.

The convention is expected to produce recommendations to guide newsroom preparedness, industry advocacy and stakeholder engagement as Kenya approaches the 2027 General Election.