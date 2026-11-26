Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's minister of family and human rights development, Khadija Mohamed Al-Makhzoumi, on Wednesday launched a 16-day campaign in Mogadishu aimed at combating violence against women and girls.

The annual initiative seeks to raise public awareness of gender-based violence and strengthen efforts by government institutions and communities to prevent abuse and protect the rights of women and girls.

The launch ceremony brought together government officials, members of parliament, representatives of international organisations and members of civil society.

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Mohamed Bashir Omar, the ministry's director general, welcomed participants and stressed the importance of cooperation between government institutions and communities in addressing violence against women and girls.

In her opening remarks, Al-Makhzoumi outlined recent government initiatives to strengthen legal protections for women, improve policies safeguarding their rights and reinforce mechanisms for tackling gender-based violence.

She said this year's campaign came at a significant time for Somalia's efforts to advance women's rights, following the approval of a draft law addressing rape and sexual misconduct.

The minister described the legislative development as an important step towards strengthening justice, protecting survivors and addressing sexual violence.

Al-Makhzoumi said the ministry would organise public awareness activities, meetings and other initiatives throughout the campaign to encourage broader participation in efforts to prevent and eliminate violence against women and girls.

She called on all sections of society to support the campaign and work together to ensure that women and girls can exercise their rights and live free from violence.

Participants at the ceremony included lawmakers from Somalia's federal parliament and representatives of the international community, who welcomed the ministry's efforts to improve legal protections and raise awareness of women's rights.

The campaign will run until December 10, which marks International Human Rights Day, bringing the annual 16-day initiative to a close.