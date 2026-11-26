A review of the signed agreement shows that Nigeria must share biological specimens and related data with the United States, increase domestic health spending and provide access for monitoring, while questions remain about a separate health data-sharing arrangement.

When Nigeria signed a health cooperation agreement with the United States in December 2025, the government committed to more than receiving billions of dollars in US assistance.

The deal requires Nigeria to share biological specimens, samples, genetic sequencing data and related information on emerging infectious diseases with epidemic or pandemic potential.

It also allows the US government to share these materials with eligible American entities involved in developing diagnostic tools and medical countermeasures, while providing for increased US oversight of health programmes.

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Under a separate specimen-sharing agreement, Nigeria must initiate the sharing of requested materials within five days of receiving a request from the US government, unless both countries agree on another timeline.

In return, the United States plans to provide approximately $2.08 billion in health assistance between 2026 and 2030. Nigeria is expected to contribute about $3 billion in additional domestic health financing over the same period.

A PREMIUM TIMES review of the signed five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and its accompanying agreements shows how the arrangement will affect health data, disease surveillance, healthcare workers, medical supplies and the country's responsibility for funding health programmes.

It also reveals a provision allowing the US government to continue using specimens and related information already transferred to it, even if Nigeria later terminates the sharing agreement.

What Nigeria agreed to share

The main MoU and a separate Health and Medical Cooperation Specimen Sharing Agreement were signed in Abuja on 19 December 2025 by Richard Mills, the US Ambassador to Nigeria, and Muhammad Pate, Nigeria's Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare.

The specimen-sharing agreement entered into force on 18 January 2026.

It covers biological specimens, samples, genetic sequencing data and related information on new and emerging infectious diseases with the potential to cause epidemics or pandemics.

Under Article Two of the specimen-sharing agreement, Nigeria must begin sharing requested materials within five days of receiving a request from the US government. It may also provide genetic sequencing information through a "public database instead of or in addition to directly sharing specimens and related data with the US government."

More significantly, Nigeria has agreed that the US government can share the specimens and related information with American non-governmental entities involved in developing diagnostic tools and medical countermeasures.

The US government must notify Nigeria in writing whenever it transfers the materials to an American entity.

The agreement provides for some benefits to Nigeria if medical products are developed primarily from specimens and information supplied by the country.

Under Article three, the US government shall, subject to available funds and applicable laws, facilitate Nigeria's priority access to such products. It also provides for donations of relevant medical countermeasures, potentially using funds under the main MoU to procure them.

The US is also expected to acknowledge Nigeria and relevant institutions in publications and reports arising from the use of the materials and share findings that could support the country's public health objectives.

However, Article five contains a provision that could have implications beyond the termination of the agreement.

It states that termination by Nigeria "shall NOT affect the use by the US government of any specimens and related data previously shared under this Agreement".

The agreement has an initial five-year duration and may be renewed for another five years by mutual consent.

Missing health data agreement

Beyond biological specimens, the main MoU provides for an integrated digital health information system linking different medical records and databases across Nigeria.

The proposed system is expected to connect electronic medical records, HIV and tuberculosis databases, laboratory information systems and public health surveillance platforms.

Section 2.5 sets a target of introducing electronic health records in 20 per cent of facilities in 2026, rising to 100 per cent by 2030.

The MoU also refers to a separate data-sharing arrangement between both governments, an indication that the electronic health data of Nigerians could be shared with the US government. The MoU also includes a provision to provide information on the partnership's performance and accountability for funds appropriated by the US Congress.

Under Section 2.5.2, the arrangement is expected to last five years, renewable for another five years, and comply with relevant laws on personal information, data ownership, access rights and data hosting.

However, the actual data-sharing agreement was not included in the publicly accessible copy of the MoU.

Appendix five, where it is referenced, contains only the words "See attachment" and the marking "NOT FOR PUBLIC RELEASE."

The missing document matters because it concerns a different category of information from the published specimen-sharing agreement. Without it, the precise categories of information to be exchanged cannot be independently established.

The main MoU also provides for monitoring visits and audits. Under Section 4.2, Nigeria must provide regulated data access, on-site access or other information required to assess performance indicators in up to five per cent of randomly selected or jointly identified health facilities, clinics, laboratories and programmes.

The provisions also allow audits of supply chains, government counterpart funding and compliance with restrictions on the use of American assistance.

Nigeria's growing financial responsibility

Although the US plans to provide approximately $2.08 billion under the agreement, Nigeria is expected to contribute about $3 billion in additional domestic health financing between 2026 and 2030.

The funding schedule shows that American assistance will decline as Nigeria's contribution increases.

In 2026, the US plans to provide about $501 million, compared with Nigeria's additional contribution of $345 million. By 2030, American assistance is expected to fall to $237 million, while Nigeria's contribution rises to about $845 million.

The agreement also allows the US to reduce its planned assistance if Nigeria fails to meet its spending commitments. Using 2030 as an example under section 5.1.1, it states that if Nigeria increases its health expenditure by $720.3 million instead of the planned $845.4 million, the US government could reduce its assistance by $100 million, from approximately $236.9 million to $136.9 million.

Nigeria's qualifying contribution must come from government-raised funds, including loans. Grants from donors and multilateral organisations cannot count towards the commitment.

The agreement also provides for performance incentives of up to $75 million annually if Nigeria meets specified process and outbreak-response targets in 2027 or 2028, subject to available funds.

In an opinion article published in The Guardian on 20 October, Mr Pate defended the agreement, saying Nigeria's contribution would remain in the country and support its health priorities. He said the commitment would be measured by actual expenditure rather than budget announcements.

Healthcare workers, medicines

The agreement also provides for the gradual transfer of responsibility for healthcare workers and medical supplies currently supported by American assistance to the Nigerian government.

Under Section 2.4, Nigeria intends to integrate US-funded frontline healthcare workers into its permanent health workforce by 2030. These include doctors, nurses, midwives, community health workers, pharmacists and laboratory personnel.

The funding schedule provides for the US to support 25,696 frontline healthcare worker positions in 2026, with its contribution declining until Nigeria assumes responsibility for the positions by 2030.

Salary support is expected to pass through Nigerian government systems, while state governments will recruit, deploy and manage personnel under agreed criteria.

For medical supplies, the agreement covers commodities for HIV, tuberculosis, malaria, and maternal and child health programmes. It also provides for the gradual transfer of procurement responsibilities to Nigeria's pooled procurement system, Medipool, alongside efforts to strengthen local manufacturing and supply chains.

The changes mean Nigeria must eventually sustain workers, medicines and programmes that have relied on American assistance.

Faith-based providers, legal challenge

Another provision that has generated controversy is the allocation of funding to faith-based healthcare providers.

Section 2.6.2 of the MoU provides that approximately 10 per cent of US funding, estimated at $208 million, will be allocated to faith-based health service providers, to the maximum extent permitted by US law.

The provision attracted criticism after the US Embassy emphasised Christian faith-based healthcare providers in its public explanation of the agreement. In January, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) asked the federal government to clarify whether the arrangement gave preference to Christian institutions and to publish the full agreement.

PREMIUM TIMES examined the controversy in a February analysis, highlighting concerns about the religious framing, transparency and implications for Nigeria's health system.

In a response to a Freedom of Information (FOI) request submitted by PREMIUM TIMES in February, the US Embassy in Abuja, through its spokesperson, Nicole Holler, said the agreement reserved funding for about 900 faith-based clinics and hospitals, which it said served more than 30 per cent of the population.

Ms Holler said most of the facilities were Christian but provided services to Nigerians irrespective of religion. She added that faith-based clinics represented approximately 10 per cent of healthcare service providers but served more than 30 per cent of the population.

Mr Pate, however, maintained that the provision did not give preference to any religion or denomination, adding that eligible Christian and Muslim providers could benefit.

Legal challenge over health data agreement

The agreement is also facing a legal challenge at the Federal High Court in Abuja over alleged violations of privacy rights, health laws and the absence of legislative oversight.

A legal practitioner, Bernard Okpi, filed suit FHC/ABJ/CS/549/2026 in March 2026, challenging provisions on the sharing of biological specimens and health information with the United States.

He argued that the arrangements could violate the National Health Act 2014, the Nigeria Data Protection Act 2023 and Nigerians' constitutional right to privacy by allowing the transfer of sensitive health information without individual informed consent.

He also questioned the agreement's provisions on faith-based healthcare funding, arguing that allocations favouring Christian institutions could discriminate against other religious groups and secular healthcare providers.

In his latest response to PREMIUM TIMES, Mr Okpi said the matter remained pending before Justice Peter Lifu and has been adjourned to February 2027.

Mr Pate has maintained that the agreement underwent a whole-of-government review and was cleared by the Attorney-General of the Federation.

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He has also described the MoU as legally non-binding, adding that it recognises Nigerian law and allows either country to discontinue cooperation.

Although the MoU outlines financial and operational commitments by both governments, Section 6.9 states that the MoU "is not an international agreement and does not give rise to legal rights and obligations under international or domestic law".

Part of Trump's America First strategy

Nigeria's agreement is part of the US President Donald Trump's America First Global Health Strategy, released on 18 September 2025, amid a restructuring of US foreign assistance that included the dismantling of USAID's role in delivering much of America's development aid.

The strategy shifts health assistance towards bilateral agreements, linking investments to US national security, diplomatic and economic interests while requiring partner countries to assume greater responsibility for financing their health systems.

According to the US Department of State, the United States had signed 36 bilateral global health agreements, including with 25 African countries, as of 8 October 2026.

Some African countries have resisted the initiative. Zimbabwe withdrew from negotiations in February 2026 over concerns about sensitive health data and biological resources, while Ghana rejected its proposed agreement in April over concerns about access to health information.

How the documents became public

Although Nigeria signed the agreements in December 2025, their full contents were not initially available to the public.

In February 2026, PREMIUM TIMES submitted Freedom of Information requests to the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare and the US Embassy in Abuja, seeking details of the arrangement.

The ministry did not respond. The US Embassy said the MoU was not publicly available at the time but provided information on the planned American funding, Nigeria's contribution and the allocation for faith-based healthcare providers.

The agreements involving Nigeria, Ethiopia, Kenya, Mozambique and Uganda were briefly published on the US Department of State's Freedom of Information Act Library on 13 March 2026. They were removed days later, according to Human Rights Watch.

Human Rights Watch noted that the removal came shortly after reports that the US had linked a proposed $1 billion health assistance package for Zambia to access to the country's mineral resources. However, this does not establish that the reports were the reason for the removal.

Public Citizen criticised the removal, arguing that the agreements should be made public so affected communities, healthcare providers and experts could understand their implications and prepare for implementation.

Public Citizen and Human Rights Watch later published copies of Nigeria's MoU and the specimen-sharing agreement. However, the data-sharing agreement remains unavailable in all the publicly available documents reviewed by PREMIUM TIMES.