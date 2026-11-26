"The IGP has further directed that the wanted declaration be vitiated pending the final outcome of the investigation," Mr Ani wrote.

The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, has reversed the announcement by one of his subordinates declaring nine top Nigerian business executives wanted over an investigation.

Mr Disu, in a statement late on Wednesday by his spokesperson, Iniedu Ani, ordered that the case be transferred "to the Force Intelligence Department (FID), Abuja, for a thorough and impartial investigation, while advising all parties to report at FID, NPF Abuja, between 26th to 30th November 2026."

"The IGP has further directed that the wanted declaration be vitiated pending the final outcome of the investigation," Mr Ani wrote.

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The Declaration

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the police declared nine business executives, including Nestoil Chairman Ernest Azudialu-Obiejesi and Sahara Group's Executive Director Tope Shonubi, wanted over an alleged threat to the life of First Bank of Nigeria Managing Director (MD), Olusegun Alebiosu.

The police said that the executives were declared wanted after they failed to honour a police invitation to appear for questioning as part of an investigation into the alleged delivery of a dangerous parcel to Mr Alebiosu.

In an investigation update shared with PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday, the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 2, Moshood Jimoh, disclosed that 10 people were invited for questioning, but only one, Eze Emmanuel of Energy Shield Petrochemical Limited, appeared on 12 November.

"The remaining suspects have up till date refused to honour the police investigation. The investigation into the serious threat on the life of the complainant and his family cannot be left unresolved; therefore, all the remaining nine (9) suspects... are hereby declared wanted," Mr Jimoh wrote.

The others declared wanted are Henry Ojogho of Broron Limited; Emmanuel Iheagwazi of Necit Nigeria Limited; Eze David of Energy Shield Petrochemical Limited; Mr Shonubi of Sahara Group; Mr Azudialu-Obiejesi and Nnenna Azudialu-Obiejesi of Nestoil; Emmanuel Orim and Victoria Orim of Luzen Plaza; and Nduka Obaigbena of General Hydrocarbon Limited.

The police asked anyone with information about their whereabouts to report to the nearest police station.

How the investigation began

According to the statement, the case arose from an incident on 7 May, when a parcel disguised as a gift package was delivered to Mr Alebiosu's official residence.

The police said that the package was brought by a dispatch rider whose identity and that of the sender were unknown. When it was opened the following morning, two rounds of 7.62mm ammunition and what investigators described as a live explosive were found inside.

The statement noted that Mr Alebiosu reported the discovery to the police, who began an investigation involving detectives, ballistic experts and forensic specialists.

Mr Jimoh explained that the police linked the incident to disputes arising from First Bank's efforts to recover loans from customers whose debts ran into billions of naira and dollars.

He alleged that some customers had confronted Mr Alebiosu and other bank representatives and threatened them during meetings attended by personnel of other security agencies involved in the debt recovery process.

The police said the threats preceded the delivery of the parcel and that the 10 individuals were invited to establish whether they had any connection with the incident.

The statement noted that the police sent invitation letters dated 5 November to the wanted individuals and asked them to appear on 12 November.

Citing Section 8 of the Firearms Act, which prohibits the possession or control of ammunition without a licence, the police said they would continue the investigation and bring anyone found culpable to justice.

However, the statement did not identify the individuals who allegedly made the threats or explain the evidence linking each of the nine executives to the incident. It also did not establish whether all of them were among the customers involved in the loan recovery disputes.

Earlier police account

When PREMIUM TIMES first reported the incident, the Lagos State Police Command confirmed that it was investigating the parcel.

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Tijani Fatai, disclosed this during a press briefing at the police headquarters in Ikeja.

He noted that no suspect had been arrested.

"Well, there is a case like that which we are presently investigating... when he opened the parcel, he saw two live rounds of ammunition," Mr Fatai said.

"Presently, no suspects in custody... we are still working on it."

Mr Fatai also stated that Mr Alebiosu had given investigators the names of people he suspected, although the police had yet to establish their involvement.

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At the time, security sources revealed that domestic security personnel at the Ikoyi residence received the package before it was opened. The parcel reportedly bore the managing director's name but had no identifiable details of the sender.

A senior police officer at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, also said investigators were reviewing closed-circuit television footage around Ikoyi to identify the dispatch rider and trace the delivery.

The Lagos State Police Command spokesperson, Abimbola Adebisi, subsequently confirmed that the SCID had taken over the investigation.

The police have yet to publicly identify the sender of the parcel or establish who was behind the alleged threat.

Mr Obaigbena, who is also the chairman of THISDAY and ARISE News, later denied receiving an invitation from the police.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mr Obaigbena described reports that he had been declared wanted as a "desperate smear campaign".

"We have checked all our offices, and there is no such invitation," the statement said.

CSP ANI INIEDU, anipr

Force Public Relations Officer,

Force Headquarters, Abuja.

25th November, 2026.