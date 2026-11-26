The appellate court's decision followed an appeal by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against the judgement of the Federal High Court.

The Court of Appeal in Abuja on Wednesday overturned the acquittal of businessman Olajide Omokore and other defendants in a case involving the alleged diversion of crude oil worth about $823 million.

Mr Omokore, two companies linked to him, Atlantic Energy Brass Development Limited and Atlantic Energy Drilling Concept Limited, as well as Victor Briggs and Abiye Membere, are the defendants in the case.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The court "convicted the defendants on counts 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 10, 11 and 12 of the 15-count charge," according to a lawyer who was present during the judgement.

He noted that "the court also sentenced the individual defendants to seven years' imprisonment and ordered the winding up of the two companies involved in the case."

PREMIUM TIMES has yet to obtain the full judgement of the Court of Appeal and therefore cannot independently establish the reasons the judges gave for overturning the acquittal. More details of the judgement will be provided in subsequent reports.

The appellate court's decision followed an appeal by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against the judgement of the Federal High Court in Abuja, which discharged and acquitted the defendants on most of the charges.

In its appeal, the EFCC challenged the findings of the trial judge, Nnamdi Dimgba, who delivered the judgement.

The EFCC first brought the case against the defendants in 2016. It later filed a 15-count Further Amended Charge in January 2020, alleging that Mr Omokore, the two companies, Mr Briggs and Mr Membere participated in a scheme involving the acquisition and lifting of crude oil under a strategic alliance agreement.

The prosecution closed its case in December 2021 after calling 17 witnesses during the trial, while the defendants presented four witnesses in their defence and concluded their cases in July 2022.

The trial court delivered its judgement on 7 February 2023, discharging and acquitting the defendants on counts 1 to 9 and 12 to 14.

It also discharged Mr Briggs and Mr Membere on the money-laundering charges in counts 10 and 11 but convicted them of the lesser offence of official corruption. The prosecution had withdrawn count 15 before judgement.

Mr Dimgba held that the prosecution failed to establish that Mr Omokore and his companies falsely represented that they had the financial and technical capacity to execute the agreement. He also found that the prosecution failed to prove that they intended to defraud the government.

The judge described the relationship between the parties as a commercial arrangement that had gone bad. He noted that the parties had entered into the agreement voluntarily and that the defendants had followed the formal procedures for lifting and selling the crude oil.

He also held that the prosecution failed to prove that the defendants conspired to defraud the government or that the crude oil lifted by the companies was obtained unlawfully.

The judge further noted that the parties had gone through arbitration, which resulted in an award of about $1.69 billion against the companies in favour of the government and the relevant oil agencies.

On the gifts received by Messrs Briggs and Membere, the judge held that the prosecution failed to prove that the cars they received were purchased with proceeds of unlawful activities.

However, he found that the two government officials had accepted gifts from companies doing business with their employers, contrary to the provisions of the Criminal Code Act. He consequently convicted them of official corruption.

Dissatisfied with the decision, the EFCC filed a 34-ground appeal in March 2023, arguing that the judge failed to properly evaluate evidence showing that Mr Omokore and his companies misrepresented their financial capacity to secure a strategic alliance agreement with the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC).

The agreement concerned the exploitation of Oil Mining Leases 60, 61, 62 and 63, known as the Brass assets. Under its terms, the companies were required to pay an entry fee, meet monthly cash calls and provide technical services before lifting crude oil.

The EFCC alleged that the companies failed to meet these obligations but lifted more than 7.5 million barrels of crude oil valued at about $823 million.

The commission also disputed the trial court's position that the dispute was essentially commercial and should be resolved through arbitration. It argued that the existence of a commercial agreement did not prevent criminal prosecution where the same transaction involved alleged fraud.

The EFCC further challenged the trial judge's decision to convict former NPDC officials Victor Briggs and Abiye Membere for official corruption instead of the money-laundering offences charged against them.

It argued that the evidence established that the officials received cars purchased with proceeds from the sale of the crude oil and urged the appellate court to convict them on the original charges.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Omokore also challenged the competence of the appeal, arguing that the EFCC could not join him and the companies, who had been acquitted, with Mr Briggs and Mr Membere, who had been convicted of lesser offences, in one appeal. The EFCC rejected this objection.

While the companies argued that the dispute was contractual, the EFCC maintained that a criminal prosecution could proceed even where a civil dispute or arbitration concerned the same transaction.

The defendants also challenged the allegation of conspiracy. However, the EFCC argued that conspiracy could be inferred from the defendants' actions and the surrounding circumstances, rather than requiring direct evidence of an agreement.

In its brief of argument, the EFCC urged the Court of Appeal to allow the appeal and hold that the trial court was wrong to conclude that the prosecution had failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt.

It also urged the appellate court to convict the defendants, arguing that the prosecution had established their guilt on the various offences charged.

Following Thursday's conviction, the EFCC is expected to apprehend Mr Omokore and the other co-convicts and hand them over to prison authorities, while they are expected to appeal their conviction to the Supreme Court.