The senator's aide alleged that security personnel held him, pushed him down a staircase, grabbed him again and struck him on the head with the butt of a gun.

Security operatives on Wednesday injured an aide to a senator while attempting to prevent him and another aide from gaining access to a closed-door meeting of the Senate Committee on Appropriations at the National Assembly in Abuja.

Members of the committee began deliberations on reducing the size of the 2026 budget and revising some of its components, as requested by President Bola Tinubu.

The lawmakers commenced consideration of the president's request barely 24 hours after it was submitted. The meeting, however, was held behind closed doors.

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For the budget, the total expenditure was reduced from N68.3 trillion, as earlier approved, to N65.1 trillion. Government revenue, including receipts from government-owned enterprises, is projected at N33.7 trillion, while aggregate capital expenditure stands at N26.2 trillion.

The revised budget also retains the government's borrowing plan at N29.2 trillion, comprising N18.4 trillion in domestic borrowing and about N10.8 trillion in foreign borrowing.

The Senate Appropriations Committee was mandated to scrutinise the budget revision as proposed by the president and expected to report back to the Senate whether to approve or recommend otherwise.

While the committee members were deliberating, security personnel attached to the committee chairman, Adeola Olamilekan (APC, Ogun West) were stationed at the entrance to prevent journalists and other non-lawmakers from accessing the meeting room.

However, pandemonium broke out at the entrance a few hours after the meeting began when two aides to Allwell Onyesoh, the senator representing Rivers East Senatorial District, attempted to enter the room but were stopped by the security personnel.

Multiple sources who witnessed the incident told PREMIUM TIMES that the aides, a personal assistant and a legislative aide, identified themselves and insisted on entering the room because their principal was already inside the meeting.

The senator's personal assistant was identified as Dr Kingsley, while the other aide identified himself as Kingsley Wali.

Eyewitness accounts indicated that an argument ensued between the aides and the security personnel, with the aides allegedly attempting to force their way into the meeting room.

In the ensuing confrontation, the security personnel allegedly assaulted Mr Wali, leaving him injured, and pushed Mr Kingsley against a wall.

Shortly after the incident, journalists rushed to the scene to ascertain what had happened.

Speaking with journalists, Mr Wali, whose clothes were soaked in blood, said he and his colleague had attempted to enter the meeting room after their principal had gained access but were stopped by the security personnel.

He said that while they were arguing with the operatives, the personnel pushed his colleague, Mr Kingsley, against a wall.

He added that he attempted to explain to the operatives that they were aides to a senator and not outsiders seeking unauthorised access.

Mr Wali alleged that while he was explaining, the security personnel grabbed Mr Kingsley by the neck and began beating him.

He further alleged that the operatives held him and pushed him down a staircase, causing him to fall and sustain injuries. He also claimed that when he attempted to get up, the personnel grabbed him again and struck him on the head with the butt of a gun.

After the security personnel left, Mr Kingsley reportedly took photographs of his injured colleague lying in a pool of blood and sent them to their principal via WhatsApp. The photographs prompted Mr Onyesoh to leave the meeting briefly to check on his aides.

On seeing Mr Wali covered in blood, the senator reportedly took him into the committee room to show other lawmakers the extent of his injuries.

The committee members subsequently directed the committee clerk to ensure that Mr Wali received urgent medical attention. He was taken to the National Assembly Clinic for treatment.

NASS to investigate

Reacting to the incident, Kayode Odunaro, media adviser to the committee chairman, confirmed that a confrontation occurred but said it happened without the chairman's knowledge.

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"There was a misunderstanding between aides of some senators trying to forcefully gain entrance to Senate Committee Room in a closed session with state security aides at the entrance of the Committee Room.

"The incident happened without the knowledge of the Senate Committee Chairman, Senator Solomon Adeola, already presiding inside the Committee Room and other members of his committee, including Senator Allwell Onyesoh, whose aide was injured," he said.

Mr Odunaro said the National Assembly management had commenced an investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"It was only when Senator Onyesoh came out briefly that he saw his blood-soaked aide, and it was directed that the Clerk of the Committee take the injured to the National Assembly Clinic, where he was treated and discharged.

"The incident is currently under investigation by the Management of the National Assembly to ascertain the facts that led to the ugly incident," he said.