A former Benue APC governorship aspirant accused Governor Hyacinth Alia of frustrating reconciliation efforts and urged President Bola Tinubu to enforce court judgements recognising the Austin Agada-led state executive committee

A former governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State, Terwase Orbunde, has urged President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the lingering crisis within the party, warning that the disagreement between Governor Hyacinth Alia and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, could undermine the party's political interests ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Mr Orbunde said Mr Tinubu's support base in Benue extended beyond Mr Alia's and cautioned against concentrating the party's political calculations around the governor at the expense of other influential stakeholders.

He made the remarks on Wednesday at a press conference in Abuja.

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He accused the governor of frustrating reconciliation efforts and called on the APC leadership to enforce court judgements on the party's disputed state executive committee.

Mr Orbunde, a former chief of staff to the Benue State Governor and ex-member of the House of Representatives, said the unresolved divisions, competing party structures and alleged disregard for judicial decisions could weaken the APC ahead of the next elections.

He argued that the party's major challenge was not Mr Alia's popularity but what he described as the governor's excessive concentration of political influence and failure to accommodate other stakeholders.

"The principal danger facing the APC in Benue is not Governor Hyacinth Alia's popularity, or lack of it. The real danger is the party's over-emphasis on the governor's relevance," he said.

Background to Alia-Akume rift

The disagreement between Mr Alia and Mr Akume dates back to the governor's assumption of office in 2023 and centres largely on control of the APC structure and political appointments in the state.

Mr Akume, a former Benue governor and one of the influential figures who helped build the APC's political structure in the state, reportedly became dissatisfied with Mr Alia's approach to appointments and other political decisions.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that tensions grew after Mr Alia declined to accommodate some of Mr Akume's preferences in appointing commissioners, local government officials, and other political office holders.

The disagreement also extended to the dissolution of the Austin Agada-led state executive committee, which was closely associated with Mr Akume, and its replacement with a caretaker committee led by Benjamin Omale.

Although the Tiv Traditional Council, led by the Tor Tiv, James Ayatse, brokered a truce between the two leaders in April 2024, the reconciliation did not end the disagreements.

The dispute has since produced competing claims over the party's leadership, with the two camps holding parallel state congresses on 4 March 2026. Mr Alia's faction returned Mr Omale as state chairman, while the Akume-aligned faction reaffirmed Mr Agada's leadership.

The divisions have also affected the party's mobilisation for Mr Tinubu's re-election. On 15 November, reports said the rival camps exchanged accusations over separate campaign structures established to mobilise support for the president in 2027.

Aspirant demands compliance with court judgements

Mr Orbunde said the APC's failure to resolve the leadership dispute despite court decisions had further weakened confidence among party stakeholders.

He cited the Makurdi High Court judgement in suit number MHC/1587M/2024 and the subsequent Court of Appeal ruling in appeal number CA/MKD/119/2024, which affirmed the Agada-led executive committee and nullified the Omale-led caretaker committee.

The Court of Appeal, Makurdi Division, dismissed the APC's appeal in June 2026, upholding the lower court's decision that dissolving the Agada-led executive was unlawful.

Mr Orbunde described the continued disagreement over the party's leadership as a test of its commitment to the rule of law.

"This is not merely a factional dispute. It is a test of whether the APC can credibly present itself as a party committed to constitutional order and the rule of law," he said.

He urged the party's national leadership to enforce the judgements, protect the integrity of its primaries and guarantee that members seeking elective positions could do so without intimidation.

Tinubu's reconciliation efforts

The aspirant also faulted the failure to implement President Tinubu's 2025 directive to establish a peace committee involving former governors, traditional rulers and other stakeholders to address insecurity and promote reconciliation in Benue.

He recalled that the president proposed this during his visit to the state following the June 2025 killings in Yelwata, Guma Local Government Area.

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Mr Orbunde alleged that Mr Alia had failed to establish the proposed committee, despite the president's intervention.

He claimed that more than 15 of the state's 23 local government areas had experienced displacement as a result of insecurity, with several lives lost.

"At a time when Benue is confronting insecurity, when more than 15 out of 23 local government areas have been displaced, and many lives have been lost and still counting, rejecting a presidential peace initiative is not leadership; it is recklessness," he said.

Mr Orbunde maintained that the president should not depend solely on the governor's political influence to secure support in Benue.

"Governor Alia is not, and should not be presented as, a threat to President Tinubu's electoral success in Benue. The real threat is the avoidable division, distrust and disregard for party authority that have been allowed to fester under his watch," he said.

He urged the APC to restore unity, respect judicial decisions and ensure a transparent primary process ahead of the 2027 elections.

"Political loyalty cannot be sustained by ambiguity. If the APC hopes to retain Benue in 2027, it must demonstrate that party unity, judicial authority, and internal democracy are not negotiable," he said.