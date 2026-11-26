Nairobi — President William Ruto has announced plans to introduce breastfeeding facilities at State House and flexible working arrangements for mothers, following the signing of new laws targeting the protection of women and working mothers.

Ruto said he would immediately instruct State House staff to ensure that women working at the presidential office have decent spaces to breastfeed and attend to their children without unnecessary pressure from their jobs.

Speaking at State House, Nairobi, during the signing of several Bills into law, the President said mothers should not be forced to choose between their careers and raising their children.

"I will immediately instruct staff in State House to make sure that we become the first institution... to make sure that in State House, there are spaces for those who work here, especially for mothers and women who work here, to find decent places for breastfeeding," he said.

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He added that flexible working timelines should be introduced to allow mothers to fulfil their childcare responsibilities while continuing with their professional duties.

"There must be flexibility to allow our mothers to be able to undertake the very noble responsibility of bringing up our children, but still being able to attend to their work," Ruto stated.

The President's announcement followed the signing of the Breastfeeding Mothers Bill, 2024 championed by nominated MP Sabina Chege, which seeks to provide a more supportive working environment for mothers, including those who are pregnant or breastfeeding.

Ruto praised Chege for pushing the legislation through Parliament, noting that the proposals had been under consideration for some time.

The Head of State also commended Garissa MP and Kisii MP Donya for their contributions to legislation addressing sexual offences, the protection of women and access to information for victims.

He said the new legal framework would strengthen the protection of girls and women against sexual predators while improving public understanding of sexual offences.

Ruto further highlighted legislation touching on professional organisations and environmental matters, praising Ndaragwa MP George Gachagua for his contribution.

He also pointed to the East African Development Bank legislation, saying it would strengthen accountability in the management of public resources by ensuring that money drawn from the Consolidated Fund is approved by Parliament and the Controller of Budget.

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Beyond the laws signed, Ruto urged Parliament to fast-track pending education legislation, particularly the proposed tertiary education placement and funding Bill.

He said the proposed reforms should guarantee reliable funding for students in universities, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions and Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC).

The President said his administration wanted to make education a right accessible to every young Kenyan, rather than a privilege reserved for families that can afford it.

"Education finally becomes a right of every citizen, not a privilege of those whose parents can afford," he said.

Ruto also expressed hope that Parliament would soon pass the Public Participation Bill, saying it would help address disagreements over the extent and manner in which Kenyans are involved in the lawmaking process.

He praised MPs who had sponsored and supported the Bills, describing their contribution as significant to the country's legislative agenda.