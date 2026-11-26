Emergency teams rescued a motorist who clung to a tree after floodwaters swept his vehicle away on Witkoppen Road in Fourways.

Heavy rains flooded homes in Alexandra, damaged roads and disrupted train services across Gauteng, with severe weather expected to continue until Saturday.

A Johannesburg motorist clung to a tree to save his life after floodwaters swept away his vehicle on Witkoppen Road in Fourways on Wednesday night.

Emergency teams managed to reach the stranded man and rescue him.

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Heavy rains caused flooding across Johannesburg, leaving homes underwater, damaging roads and knocking down trees.

Johannesburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said emergency teams received numerous calls for help throughout the night.

"Most of the calls were related to flooded roads and residential areas, including 15th Avenue in Alexandra, where several households were flooded," he said.

Mulaudzi said no injuries had been reported.

He warned motorists against driving through flooded roads and crossing low-lying bridges.

Residents living near rivers and streams, particularly those in informal settlements, were also urged to stay away from rising water.

Mulaudzi said blocked stormwater drains had made the flooding worse.

"We saw last night that most of the drainage systems were blocked," he said.

He urged residents not to dump rubbish into drains so that rainwater could flow freely during heavy storms.

Meanwhile, the Johannesburg Roads Agency closed a section of Nasrec Road between Main Reef Road and Dunlin Drive in Riverlea after road infrastructure collapsed.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area unless they live or own businesses there.

The southern section of Nasrec Road remains accessible between the N17, the M1 and Rifle Range.

Train commuters across Gauteng are also facing travel disruptions following the heavy rains.

Metrorail announced that trains on the Roodepoort route would only travel as far as Langlaagte after a wall collapsed at Mayfair.

Trains between Naledi and Johannesburg will operate on a single railway line, while services between Koedoespoort and Pienaarspoort have been suspended.

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Metrorail said these changes would remain in place until further notice.

Passengers have been urged to allow extra travel time, check service updates and make alternative travel arrangements where necessary.

Severe weather is expected to continue across Gauteng until Saturday, with the possibility of further transport disruptions.