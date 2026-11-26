Addis Ababa, Ethiopia — The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) welcomes and expresses its appreciation to the State of Qatar for its decision to lift Ebola-related travel restrictions on Uganda and resume the issuance of all categories of entry visas.

This decision marks an important public health and diplomatic achievement for Uganda.

We commend Uganda's Ministry of Health for its leadership and effective response in containing the Bundibugyo Ebola outbreak. This achievement reflects the dedication of health workers, surveillance teams, communities and response partners.

We congratulate the Government of Uganda, particularly its Ministry of Foreign Affairs for their sustained engagement with the Qatari authorities.

Qatar's decision sends a positive signal about the role of science, evidence and diplomacy in addressing public health emergencies. Protecting public health must go hand in hand with safeguarding livelihoods, trade and the movement of people.

We encourage other countries maintaining similar restrictions to review their measures in light of the latest epidemiological evidence and international public health guidance.

Africa CDC remains committed to working with African Union Member States and international partners to advance global health security through cooperation, solidarity and evidence-based decision-making.

ENDS

About Africa CDC

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) is an autonomous public health institution of the African Union that supports Member States in strengthening health systems and improving the prevention, detection and response to disease threats. Africa CDC works to advance Africa's health security and sovereignty through continental leadership, strategic partnerships and evidence-based public health action.

Media enquiries

Directorate of Communications and Public Information

Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC)

communications@africacdc.org