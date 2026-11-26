Antalya, Türkiye — As the dust settles and we move further beyond the close of COP31 Türkiye, I keep returning to these moments. Beyond the headlines saying what a failure COP31 was, these are the moments lost and never heard that I choose to come back to for motivation.

The early mornings with 7 a.m. working breakfasts. The thousands of steps endured. The months of preparation leading up to these two weeks. The conversations squeezed between the crowded pavilions. The smiles, the sweat, and the determination of people and partners who showed up every day because the stakes demanded it.

These are faces of the stories COPs bring that I will strive to remember. It's in this community that I still see hope for what's to come.

COP31 often felt like a tale of two realities. Inside the negotiations, many conversations were riddled with political compromises.

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Outside those rooms, there was a different story unfolding. One of innovators, advocates, Indigenous leaders, youth, businesses, researchers, and communities sharing solutions, building partnerships, and demonstrating what climate action looks like in practice.

We witnessed that story through NRDC's events with our partners on just energy transition, fostering investments for resilience and adaptation (FINI), responsible AI, scaling up energy storage, and rethinking the food system.

That doesn't mean we should ignore what fell short. The lack of adaptation and resilience finance, the pushback on the prominence of science in the final discussions, and diluted language around transitioning away from fossil fuels are all concerning outcomes. For many vulnerable communities, these are questions of safety and survival.

The "flight plan" of UN climate diplomacy is hitting severe turbulence, but multilateralism still holds. We need to buckle up against entrenched fossil fuel interest, get enhanced toolkits for the copilots and crews (aka the COP presidencies and co-facilitators), and keep the integrity and procedural guardrails in check with science as the compass to reach our destination.

There is a tremendous amount of homework ahead of us. The time until COP32 matters even more now. But I leave COP31 with stubborn hope and gratitude because of the many people I know working hard to make that change.

Gratitude that there are still thousands of voices working tirelessly for change and demanding accountability. Gratitude that climate action and accountability remain in the public discourse, in the headlines, and in the hearts and minds of people around the world. Apathy has not won out.

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And most of all, I have gratitude that COP31 is not the end of the story.

The fight continues. Hello COP32, and every opportunity in other fora and processes in between!

Onwards, upwards, and forward!

Note: This article was first published on LinkedIn.

IPS UN Bureau Report