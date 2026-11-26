In a 2022 biography by Marion Sparg, Mlambo-Ngcuka recalled keeping relations civil in cabinet while shielding her family from fallout.

Former deputy president Mlambo-Ngcuka died on 20 November aged 71. A state funeral will be held in eXesi on Saturday.

Some cabinet colleagues could barely look at Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka as the arms deal investigation into Jacob Zuma put her family under growing pressure. One colleague still greeted her warmly and called her ntomb'enkulu, or "big girl". It was Zuma himself.

Mlambo-Ngcuka recalled those years in Bulelani Ngcuka: The Sting in the Tale, Marion Sparg's 2022 biography of her husband, South Africa's first national director of public prosecutions.

The tension began while she was still a minister and the Scorpions were investigating Zuma, she said.

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In 2003, Ngcuka said there was a preliminary case of corruption against Zuma but decided against prosecuting him at the time. Ngcuka left the National Prosecuting Authority in 2004.

In June 2005, President Thabo Mbeki removed Zuma as deputy president after Zuma's financial adviser, Schabir Shaik, was convicted of corruption and fraud. Mbeki appointed Mlambo-Ngcuka to succeed him. She became South Africa's first woman deputy president.

"It was a tightrope," Mlambo-Ngcuka told Sparg.

She said she tried to keep relations civil in cabinet and support her husband without drawing more attention to the family.

The pressure followed them home. Mlambo-Ngcuka recalled strangers telling her they were praying for her. She and her husband spoke to their son Luyolo's teacher and got to know his friends and their parents, hoping to shield him from the row while he was at boarding school.

Ngcuka also faced allegations that he had spied for the apartheid government. The Hefer Commission found those claims had not been established and concluded he had probably never acted as an agent for a pre-1994 government security service.