Nairobi — Linda Mwananchi Party leader Edwin Sifuna is confident he will have convinced opposition leaders to rally behind his presidential ambitions by February 2027, as he steps up efforts to position himself as the single opposition candidate against President William Ruto.

Sifuna says he believes he can persuade former Democracy for Citizens party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Jubilee party leader Fred Matiang'i and other opposition figures to support his bid before the 2027 General Election.

Speaking during his ongoing tour to consolidate diaspora support for his presidential ambitions, the Nairobi Senator said he was prepared to spend the coming months convincing other leaders that he was the right candidate to challenge Ruto.

He revealed that his political strategy was built around persuasion rather than forcing leaders to support his candidature, expressing confidence that the same approach that has earned him support among ordinary Kenyans could convince the opposition heavyweights.

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"Politics is persuasion. There is no other way, because you can't force people to support you," Sifuna said.

He added that his plan was to meet as many people as possible and sell his vision of a new country, arguing that political support had to be earned through direct engagement with voters and other leaders.

"I know exactly what needs to be done for us to persuade Gachagua and Kalonzo to also say, 'Mimi ndio Sifuna.' And Maraga and the others," he stated.

Sifuna specifically named Gachagua, Kalonzo and Matiang'i among the leaders he intends to engage, suggesting that February 2027 would be a key moment in his efforts to consolidate the opposition behind one presidential candidate.

"Mnipe tu mpaka February," he told his supporters.

The senator also reflected on how his political fortunes had changed following the death of former ODM leader Raila Odinga, saying his current presidential ambitions were not part of his original political plan.

He recalled that his initial responsibility in ODM had been to support Raila's political ambitions before circumstances changed following his death.

Sifuna said his growing political profile was the result of circumstances, public support and his decision to take his message to Kenyans across the country.

"We have gotten ourselves here by throwing ourselves at the people. We have gone to as many places as we could, in the resources that we've had, to try and persuade people that there is this vision and view of a new country that we espouse," he said.