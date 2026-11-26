The failure of the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) to deliver a consensus agreement has deepened concerns over the future of climate action, leaving Rwanda and other developing countries facing uncertainty over financing, adaptation and the transition away from fossil fuels.

The summit, which ended on Sunday, November 22, in Antalya, Türkiye, after two weeks of negotiations and two additional days of talks, closed without a final climate pact following disagreements over fossil fuels.

The deadlock exposed persistent divisions between countries pushing for stronger commitments to reduce dependence on coal, oil and gas and those resisting measures they consider detrimental to their economies.

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For developing countries, however, the outcome underscored an equally pressing concern: the failure of wealthy nations to provide adequate and predictable financing for climate action.

Mohamed Adow, Director of Power Shift Africa, described the outcome as a major setback.

"COP31 was a ghost COP, and its lack of progress will haunt climate-vulnerable communities in Africa and around the world," he said.

Adow said countries had failed to build on previous commitments, including the agreement to transition away from fossil fuels at COP28 in Dubai in 2023 and the pledge to triple adaptation finance made in 2025.

"Repeating the promise to triple finance is not enough. We need to know what that means, who will provide the money, and when it will reach people," he said.

He warned against pushing debt-ridden countries further into poverty to finance their response to a crisis they contributed little to causing.

Climate finance remains elusive

Developing countries went into COP31 expecting a clear roadmap for delivering the $300 billion annual climate finance goal agreed at COP29, alongside increased adaptation support.

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However, negotiations ended without substantial new financial commitments or a clear framework for mobilising and delivering the funds.

Rwanda's six negotiating priorities included securing a climate finance roadmap, strengthening adaptation measures, advancing high-integrity carbon markets, mobilising support for climate-related loss and damage, promoting emissions reductions through financing and technology transfer, and ensuring a fair and adequately funded transition away from fossil fuels.

Faustin Munyazikwiye, Deputy Director General of the Rwanda Environment Management Authority (REMA) and Rwanda's lead negotiator, said the failure to agree on increased adaptation financing was particularly disappointing.

He noted that developed countries had yet to fulfil previous climate finance commitments but were already asking developing countries to contribute towards financing climate action.

African countries had proposed an annual adaptation finance target of $120 billion, which would subsequently be tripled. However, disagreements persisted over the target, its baseline and how progress would be tracked.

Instead, countries agreed to establish a task force of national experts to refine the 59 adaptation indicators established at COP30 and provide guidance on their application by October 2027.

Patience Cyurinyana, a young Rwandan environmentalist who followed the adaptation and resilience negotiations, stressed the need for common indicators to track progress, alongside financing from developed countries.

Further decisions are expected at COP32, she said.

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The absence of a clear adaptation financing pathway could complicate planning for countries such as Rwanda, which face increasingly severe floods, droughts, changing rainfall patterns and agricultural losses.

Rwanda requires approximately $12 billion to implement its third Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC 3.0) by 2035, with 80 per cent of the financing expected from international support.

The country has committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 53 per cent by 2035.

Carbon markets: Progress amid uncertainty

Carbon markets were another major area of discussion, particularly for developing countries seeking to attract investment in climate projects.

Under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, countries can cooperate through carbon trading mechanisms to achieve their climate targets.

While COP31 adopted decisions on Article 6.2 and Article 6.4, countries failed to agree on financing the administrative and technical review system under Article 6.2.

Developed countries wanted developing nations to also contribute towards financing these activities.

Olivier Ishimwe, a Rwandan environmentalist who followed the negotiations, said parties agreed to resume discussions in 2027 and undertake further technical work on possible funding arrangements.

The unresolved issue creates uncertainty over the infrastructure supporting international carbon trading, with potential implications for countries such as Rwanda seeking to attract investment and establish partnerships with international carbon credit buyers.

The sector also faces wider challenges, including fragmented standards, credit quality concerns and the risk of double counting.

However, a new global network launched at COP31 seeks to channel more carbon market investment towards climate projects, particularly in developing countries.

Fossil fuels remain a sticking point

Disagreements over fossil fuels and carbon capture contributed to the collapse of negotiations.

The proposed agreement supported carbon capture, targeting at least 500 million tonnes of annual capacity by 2035, but omitted commitments to transition away from fossil fuels, drawing opposition from several countries.

Critics warned that carbon capture could prolong fossil fuel production while raising financial and environmental concerns. Industry representatives, however, argue that the technology remains necessary for hard-to-decarbonise industries such as cement manufacturing.

Carbon removal, which involves extracting carbon dioxide already in the atmosphere, also received considerable attention.

Estimates suggest that approximately 320 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide may need to be removed this century to potentially bring global warming back below 1.5°C following an overshoot.

Current technologies, however, remain far from delivering the required scale.

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Opportunities in electrification

Despite the deadlock, COP31 produced initiatives that could create opportunities for developing countries.

Around 80 countries backed an initiative to increase electricity's share of final energy consumption to 35 per cent by 2035.

Known as 35-by-35, the initiative could stimulate investment in renewable energy, electricity access, electric transport and industrial electrification.

For Rwanda, it presents opportunities to advance renewable energy development and e-mobility, although progress will depend partly on affordable financing, technology transfer and international cooperation.

All eyes on COP32 in Africa

UN Secretary-General António Guterres described the failure to reach consensus in Antalya as "deeply disappointing", warning that the climate crisis was intensifying despite slow progress in international negotiations.

"The take-home message from COP31 is clear: the world must do much more to confront the climate crisis - and it must do it now," he said.

Guterres urged governments to accelerate emissions reductions, reduce dependence on fossil fuels, expand clean energy and increase support for vulnerable countries.

Attention now shifts to COP32 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where governments will confront the unresolved questions of climate finance, adaptation and fossil fuels.

For Africa, experts say, the next summit must move beyond pledges and deliver concrete action towards a fast, fair and adequately financed transition away from fossil fuels.