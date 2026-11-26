The International Exhibition on Extractive Resources and Energy (SIREXE) concluded its second edition in Abidjan on Sunday, November 22, signaling significant investment opportunities. The event, presided over by Prime Minister Robert Beugré Mambé, attracted 4,913 billion CFA francs in investment commitments. General Commissioner Mireille Aka presented a preliminary report detailing 27 signed financing agreements. This success confirms SIREXE's ambition to become a hub for investment decisions in Africa.

The fair aims to establish itself as a strategic hub for investments in mining, hydrocarbons, and energy across the continent. The SIREXE Invest platform, a key innovation, facilitated meetings between investors and project developers. Focusing on projects from Côte d'Ivoire and Botswana, 5 of the 19 projects presented have entered advanced financial negotiations. Thirteen others are the subject of exploratory discussions, while only one has been postponed.

The figures for this edition exceeded expectations, with 4,913 billion CFA francs in investment prospects--an increase of nearly 23% compared to the 4,000 billion CFA francs announced in 2024. Of the initial amount from the first edition, 4,118 billion CFA francs were executed, including 3,500 billion in hydrocarbons and 607 billion in mining. Attendance was remarkable, with 107,164 participants, including 8,350 professionals, doubling the 50,000 visitors from the previous edition.

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These results are crucial for investors and companies, as SIREXE paves the way for major investment decisions. Projects such as the imminent launch of the Boundiali gold mine and the finalization of financing for the Tongon solar power plant illustrate the fair's direct impact. The event facilitated fruitful meetings between major contractors and African SMEs, opening up new market opportunities for them. This year's theme highlighted the importance of developing new extractive assets and investing in energy infrastructure.

Through SIREXE, Côte d'Ivoire reaffirms its industrial shift focused on the local processing of raw materials. Prime Minister Robert Beugré Mambé highlighted a national strategy supported by a revised mining code and an integrated resources policy. The country plans to bring its first national gold refinery online by the first half of 2027 and to develop value chains for lithium, cobalt, and cotton. The government has reassured global operators of a secure legal framework and fiscal stability.

Key Takeaways

The second edition of SIREXE not only generated a record number of investment opportunities but also reinforced Côte d'Ivoire's strategic vision for the industrialization of its extractive resources. Prime Minister Robert Beugré Mambé clearly outlined this roadmap--supported by a revised mining code and an integrated mineral and energy policy--centered on four fundamental pillars: local processing of raw materials, local content aimed at creating more than 50,000 jobs, strategic partnerships with global players, and territorial balance through integrated mining projects such as P2Mio. This approach marks a deliberate shift, aimed at moving away from the export of raw minerals to capture more added value locally. The imminent launch of the country's first national gold refinery by the first half of 2027, along with the development of value chains for lithium, cobalt, and cotton, embody this paradigm shift. The government has reaffirmed its commitment to providing a secure legal framework, proven fiscal stability, and world-class infrastructure to major international mining companies. This momentum, praised by Botswana's Minister of Energy, Bogolo Joy, underscores the imperative to convert geological wealth into sustainable social infrastructure, thereby strengthening Côte d'Ivoire's standing as a key energy and mining hub on the continent.