Nairobi — African businesses must move beyond adopting artificial intelligence developed elsewhere and invest in solutions that address local challenges, World Wide Worx Chief Executive Officer Arthur Goldstuck has said.

Goldstuck said Africa's experience using technology to solve local problems gives the continent an opportunity to develop innovations that can compete in global markets.

Speaking at the opening of the CIO100 Symposium and Awards 2026 in Diani on Wednesday, he cited M-Pesa, agricultural technology and local-language AI as examples of areas where African innovation could influence global technology development.

"On this continent we face constraints and challenges. And we use technology within those constraints to address those challenges," he said.

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In a keynote titled The African Edge: From AI Adoption to African Advantage, Goldstuck said adopting advanced technology alone would not give businesses a competitive edge, arguing that organisations needed to build trust and create workplace cultures that support effective use of AI.

Trust and productivity

Goldstuck said trust would be central to the successful adoption of AI, urging technology leaders to build confidence in the systems before deploying them across organisations.

"The real secret of that victory was trust. It wasn't tech, it was trust," he said, drawing lessons from technology adoption in professional sport.

He warned that high AI adoption rates were not necessarily translating into improved productivity.

Citing the South African AI Index 2026, Goldstuck said 96 percent of companies were using generative AI, but only 51 percent were reporting productivity gains.

He said businesses needed to focus on how AI improves performance rather than measure success through adoption figures alone.

Goldstuck also warned that AI was making it easier to forge documents, identities and videos, increasing the need for businesses to verify information.

"Verification becomes part of your product," he said.

Accountability in agentic AI

Goldstuck said the growing use of agentic AI, which can take actions independently rather than simply provide recommendations, would raise new questions about accountability.

"Until now, AI advised and investors decided. But agentic AI acts for itself and you have to decide who authorised its action," he said.

He urged organisations to ensure AI-driven actions could be traced, explained and reversed, with safeguards to allow human intervention.

Goldstuck said human judgement should remain central as businesses give AI systems greater responsibility.

Earlier, CIO Africa by dx5 Chairman and Co-Founder Harry Hare challenged technology leaders to consider taking up chief executive positions as the role of chief information officer (CIO) expands beyond managing IT systems.

Hare said CIOs were increasingly responsible for cybersecurity, talent, technology costs and decisions that shape overall business strategy.

He argued that their understanding of organisational systems put them in a strong position to take on broader leadership roles.

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"Should I be planning my exit from the CIO into CEO? Just a thought," he said.

Hare also urged delegates to use the symposium to exchange ideas and question presenters on the technologies and implementation approaches behind projects featured in the CIO100 survey.

The 2026 symposium runs from November 25 to 27 at Diamonds Leisure Beach and Golf Resort in Diani under the theme Innovation at Scale: Driving Business Growth Through IT Leadership.

The event has brought together more than 400 technology leaders from over 10 African countries for discussions on artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure and enterprise technology.

The gathering will conclude on Friday with the CIO of the Year Gala Awards Dinner, where the overall winner and regional CIO of the Year recipients for East, West, North and Southern Africa will be announced.