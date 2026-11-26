MONROVIA — President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has promised to deliver four new power plants, a national transmission network and 14 major road and bridge projects within five years under a US$5.7 billion agreement he signed Wednesday with Bea Mountain Mining Corporation.

"We will deliver within five years with a biomass plant and transmission lines completed in just two years," Boakai said at the signing of the Master Infrastructure Development Agreement at the Executive Mansion.

He called the agreement the largest integrated infrastructure program ever conceived in Liberia. It targets the two problems the government says hold back development more than any other: the shortage of electricity and the poor state of the roads.

The plan adds 270 megawatts of new generating capacity, with the ability to support more than 1,000 megawatts later. Boakai said the Via and SP4 dams would hold about 10 billion cubic meters of water as a national reservoir "so that the lights stay on all year round, even in the dry season." The agreement also funds a new transmission line and upgrades to the national grid so that power reaches beyond Monrovia.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The president described what steady electricity would mean for ordinary Liberians: children able to study at night, families able to store food, and clinics and hospitals able to keep their machines running. "It will provide power for the welder, the tailor, the barber, and the shopkeeper," he said, adding that farmers would gain better access to markets and that thousands of jobs would be created.

He said reliable power would let Liberia preserve the food it grows instead of watching much of it go to waste, and would help industries grow outside Monrovia, where the cost of living is high.

Bea Mountain's gold production will pay for the project rather than new government borrowing. Boakai said that, leveraging the rising gold price, the government has arranged with the company to ring-fence new revenue streams beginning in 2027 to pay for all the projects. He said Bea Mountain has also agreed to set up a US$500 million bridge financing facility so that the projects do not stall for lack of money during construction.

The president's legal adviser, Bushuben Keita, who presented an overview of the agreement, said the deal was structured to protect Liberia from a debt trap. He said there is no language in the contract making it general debt of the government, and that any obligation left at the end of the project would be settled from the project's own revenue.

"So we are not going to be adding to the government's debt, and that is a big deal for all of us," Keita said.

He said negotiators also built in value-for-money protections. These include audit rights and an owner's engineer who will monitor every stage of the work and flag inferior materials or overcharging. "The company even agreed to be fined if they ever overcharge us," he said, adding that the government is seeking one of the best owner's engineers in the world to oversee the project.

Keita said the reservoir on the Via River alone would hold 8 billion cubic meters of water. Its purpose is to stabilize the St. Paul River's flow so that a cascade of downstream dams has water year-round. He rejected criticism that the country is paying billions for just 210 megawatts of hydropower, saying the Via dam is designed to add more turbines and expand to at least 1,000 megawatts as demand rises.

"We are no longer sitting back to take baby steps," Keita said.

Morley P. Kamara, chairman of the National Investment Commission, presented the agreement to the president on behalf of the Inter-Ministerial Concessions Committee, which negotiated it over several months.

"This is going to transform Liberia. This is the beginning of the transformation of Liberia," Kamara said.

Boakai thanked the negotiators. He acknowledged that the talks had produced heated arguments over about five months but said everyone involved had acted out of concern for the country. "We wanted to make sure we got the best for our money and for the future," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said every venture carries risk, "but we have been able to minimize the risk." He added that he hoped many Liberians would live to see the projects completed.

Samuel A. Stevquoah, minister of state for presidential affairs, welcomed guests to the ceremony, calling it a day that would long be remembered in the country's history.

Related coverage