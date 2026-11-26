The Central Bank of Liberia has identified four priorities for widening digital payments: more participating institutions, true interoperability, more use by merchants and stronger financial literacy. Each is sensible. Yet the hardest test of Liberia's new payment infrastructure will not be a successful demonstration between two phones. It will be the transfer that appears to leave one account but does not show up in the other.

The New Dawn's November 23 report describes Executive Governor Henry F. Saamoi's remarks at the launch of the 2026 State of Inclusive Instant Payment Systems in Africa report. He pointed to growing use of Pay Na-Na, the national platform introduced in December 2025, and the importance of affordable fees. The country has already made a consequential structural choice: the Central Bank's directive provides for government-to-person mobile-money payments to pass through the national electronic payment switch from October 27, 2025, and mobile-money collections for government to follow from December 1. These obligations and the subsequent expansion of interoperability are different steps in the same development of payment infrastructure, not evidence that every user can already resolve a dispute quickly.

That distinction must inform what comes next. An instant payment that works in ordinary conditions can make a trader's day more productive. Customers may pay without carrying as much cash, and a family member may transfer funds across participating networks. But if an error occurs, an otherwise elegant network can become an argument among providers. The sender's mobile-money company may say the money went through. The receiving institution may say it has no record. The merchant may understandably insist on payment before releasing goods. None of these replies tells the person who is missing the money how to recover it.

The governing question is who owns a failed transaction from beginning to end. It is not enough for every institution to have a customer-service line. Someone must be responsible for tracing the payment across the entire chain and communicating a single result to the customer. If settlement rules place responsibility on one party, the consumer should not have to learn that technical allocation before reporting the problem.

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The Central Bank could require every participating provider to issue a reference number that follows an individual transaction across networks. When a transfer fails or has an uncertain status, the customer should be able to present that reference at any participating institution and receive a dated acknowledgment. A publicly stated response standard should distinguish an error that can be corrected immediately from a dispute that needs investigation. Institutions should also tell people whether a provisional credit is available, and under what conditions, rather than leaving them to assume reimbursement is automatic.

There is a second question that cannot be settled by software alone: can the recipient turn a digital balance into usable purchasing power? For a rural trader, a mobile-money credit is valuable only if suppliers accept it or an authorised agent can provide cash when needed. Agent liquidity, service availability, network coverage and transaction fees belong in the definition of payment access. These should not be conflated with interoperability. A connected switch can facilitate transfers without guaranteeing that every cash-out point is stocked or every handset has a signal.

This suggests a more credible public scorecard than transaction volume by itself. Report, on a privacy-protecting basis, how many transactions are reversed or remain unresolved beyond a published interval; the time required to resolve complaints; where customers encounter recurring access problems; and the total fees attached to common small-value transfers. Separate confirmed operational data from consumer-reported concerns, and show changes over time. Institutions should be able to challenge inaccurate technical findings, but reports should never omit disputes simply because responsibility is contested between firms.

The expansion into government payments makes these safeguards urgent. A delayed transfer of ordinary shopping money is frustrating. A delayed benefit or wage payment can have consequences for household food, rent and school expenses. Government agencies therefore need their own continuity arrangements: a reliable way to check whether funds arrived, a procedure to correct an incorrect beneficiary record, and a lawful alternative when the digital route is unavailable. A woman should not be told to start over at a distant office because a system interface cannot recognise a name or an account number.

Financial literacy is important, as Governor Saamoi emphasised, but it cannot carry the entire burden. Teaching customers to protect their PINs and recognise fraud is worthwhile. The system still owes honest users protection from errors they did not cause. A person who has followed every instruction should not need technical vocabulary, mobile-data credit or repeated journeys to get an answer.

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There is a pointed lesson in Jesus's encounter with Zacchaeus. In Luke 19, restitution is not treated as an attractive statement of intent. Wrongfully taken money must actually be returned to the people harmed. Liberia's payment providers operate in a different legal and religious setting, but the principle is understandable across faiths: trust is repaired through a remedy people can receive, not through assurances that the system was designed to work.

Pay Na-Na's next chapter should be measured by more than the number of institutions connected or transactions processed. Liberia has an opportunity to make error recovery a visible part of financial inclusion from the outset. For the person whose payment goes missing, the true innovation will be a clear reference, a responsible institution and a dependable answer.