MONROVIA — The State of Israel has donated newborn resuscitation equipment to Liberian hospitals and trained more than 70 healthcare workers in lifesaving techniques aimed at reducing neonatal mortality.

The three-day training, held from November 23 to 25 at the John F. Kennedy Medical Center in Monrovia, focused on the "Golden Minute," the critical first minute after birth when timely medical intervention can help save newborns experiencing breathing difficulties.

The closing ceremony brought together Health Minister Dr. Louise M. Kpoto, senior Ministry of Health officials, JFK Medical Center administrators, Israeli medical experts and development partners.

Led by Dr. Meir Ezra Elia, founder of Neonatologists for Africa (NFA), the Israeli medical team provided practical training based on the internationally recognized Neonatal Resuscitation Program (NRP).

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Participants received hands-on instruction in newborn resuscitation, effective mask ventilation, equipment operation and maintenance. Selected healthcare workers also underwent instructor training to enable them to transfer their knowledge and skills to colleagues across Liberia.

The donated equipment includes newborn resuscitation devices, medical air compressors and pressure regulators, which will remain in Liberian hospitals to support maternal and neonatal healthcare.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mor Eliyahu, a representative of the Africa Division of Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, emphasized the importance of knowledge-sharing and sustainable healthcare partnerships.

"Israel is a small country, born with very few resources. We learned that our greatest strength is knowledge, and that knowledge grows when it is shared," Eliyahu said.

"The equipment donated by Israel will remain in Liberian hospitals, but the most important thing that stays in Liberia is its health workers."

Dr. Elia described the initiative as a milestone in international cooperation to improve newborn healthcare, commending the Liberian Ministry of Health, local medical professionals and international partners for their collaboration.

"Together, we are working towards a future in which every baby, wherever they are born, has a better chance at a healthy life," he said.

The initiative was organized through a partnership involving Neonatologists for Africa, MASHAV - Israel's Agency for International Development Cooperation, Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Israeli Embassy accredited to Liberia, the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee (JDC), and the Ruderman Family Foundation.

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Preparations began in November 2025, when Israeli officials conducted a needs assessment at six hospitals and clinics across Liberia.

The initiative builds on decades of bilateral cooperation between Liberia and Israel, including a 1962 technical cooperation agreement covering the training of doctors and other medical personnel.

The training supports Liberia's national efforts to strengthen maternal and newborn healthcare and reduce preventable neonatal deaths through improved medical expertise, equipment and institutional capacity.