A coalition of civil society organizations has called on Liberia's Legislature to establish a Special War Crimes Court by November 2027, urging lawmakers to accelerate passage of the harmonized bill and end years of delays in prosecuting serious crimes committed during the country's civil wars.

In a joint statement delivered to the Senate Judiciary Committee by Adama Kiatamba Dempster, National Secretary General of the Civil Society Human Rights Advocacy Platform of Liberia, the coalition urged both chambers to sustain consultations and translate the current legislative momentum into a credible, independent court.

"Our call is simple: let us maintain this momentum," the statement declared, adding that "long-awaited justice for victims and affected communities now requires sustained political commitment and leadership."

The coalition comprises The Advocates for Human Rights, the Center for Justice and Accountability, the Civil Society Human Rights Advocacy Platform, Civitas Maxima, the Global Justice and Research Project, the Global Justice Center and Human Rights Watch.

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Its demand comes as lawmakers consult stakeholders on the harmonized bill establishing the Special War Crimes Court for Liberia (SWACCOL), alongside legislation for a National Anti-Corruption Court. A joint public hearing on the two bills was scheduled for November 25, 2026.

But after nearly 17 years of unfulfilled recommendations and renewed political commitments, the central question is whether Liberia can move from legislative endorsement to an operational court within the coalition's November 2027 target.

The call for a war crimes court is rooted in the findings of Liberia's Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC), established in 2005 under the framework of the 2003 Accra Comprehensive Peace Agreement.

The Commission's final report, released in December 2009, made more than 200 recommendations, including the establishment of an Extraordinary Criminal Court to prosecute individuals bearing the greatest responsibility for war crimes, crimes against humanity and other serious violations committed during the conflicts.

That recommendation remained unimplemented for years.

Liberia's two civil wars, fought between 1989 and 2003, were marked by massacres, rape and other forms of sexual violence, torture, mutilation, forced recruitment of children and widespread destruction. Estimates of the death toll reach as high as 250,000, although figures vary.

Despite the scale of the atrocities, no one has been prosecuted for grave conflict-related crimes before a court in Liberia. Some Liberians have, however, faced prosecution abroad under universal jurisdiction, which allows national courts in certain circumstances to try serious international crimes committed elsewhere.

The absence of domestic prosecutions has remained a major gap in Liberia's post-war justice process.

Pressure for accountability intensified in 2019 through public protests and renewed calls for a war crimes court. Former President George Weah expressed support for the proposal, but no functioning institution emerged.

In 2021, the Liberia National Bar Association prepared a draft statute proposing a legal framework for prosecuting international crimes. In October 2025, Senators Joseph Jallah and Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence introduced another bill. Civil society organizations submitted amendments in December 2025, advocating a stronger hybrid court and greater judicial independence.

The competing proposals helped set the stage for the current harmonization process.

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai revived the initiative in May 2024 through Executive Order No. 131, establishing the Office for the Establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court for Liberia (OWECC-L).

The office was mandated to develop the legal and institutional framework for a hybrid war crimes court and a separate National Anti-Corruption Court.

The President renewed its mandate through Executive Orders No. 148 in April 2025 and No. 164 in May 2026. The latest order directed the office to support legislative consideration of the bills, mobilize resources and develop administrative, logistical and financial plans.

It also provided for an annual US$2 million appropriation to support the office, with quarterly operational and financial reporting.

OWECC-L subsequently produced draft legislation for the proposed courts. Its October 2026 harmonized War and Economic Crimes Court bill is now before lawmakers, alongside proposals and amendments submitted by other stakeholders.

The coalition's latest intervention is therefore a push to ensure that the current process does not become another unfulfilled promise.

Can Gov't meet November 2027?

The deadline is ambitious but potentially achievable--depending on what the government means by establishing the court.

Passing legislation, appointing officials, securing funding and opening a fully operational court are separate stages. Meeting the first deadline does not automatically guarantee the others.

The legislative process is already underway. If lawmakers resolve outstanding differences, address constitutional questions and pass a comprehensive statute within the coming months, the legal foundation could be established before November 2027.

However, the court will require judges, prosecutors, investigators, defence counsel, registrars, interpreters and victim-support personnel. It will also need secure facilities, forensic capacity, evidence-management systems and effective witness-protection arrangements.

Investigating crimes committed decades ago presents further difficulties. Witnesses may have died or become difficult to locate, records may be incomplete, and survivors may require specialized psychological and legal support.

Human Rights Watch has previously highlighted the need for an independent investigative unit and training for at least 50 Liberian investigators, prosecutors and judges. It has also raised concerns about the absence of a clearly defined overall budget for the proposed court.

A further challenge concerns the transition from OWECC-L. Executive Order No. 164 directs the office to begin formal steps toward the orderly conclusion and dissolution of its operations by March 1, 2027, and submit a final report and transition plan by April 15, 2027.

That schedule makes continuity particularly important. The office's technical work, records, partnerships and institutional knowledge must be transferred to a successor structure capable of moving the court from legislation to implementation.

The annual US$2 million allocation to OWECC-L should also not be mistaken for the full operating budget of a hybrid court. Complex international-crimes prosecutions require sustained financing over several years, including support for investigations, trials, witness protection and victim participation.

Human Rights Watch has cautioned that international funding cannot be taken for granted. Liberia will therefore need to demonstrate a predictable domestic financial commitment while mobilizing credible external support.

The November 2027 target is more realistic if legislative work, institutional preparations, recruitment, training and fundraising proceed simultaneously. Waiting until the bill is passed before beginning these preparations could leave the country with a court on paper but little capacity to operate.

Beyond the timetable, the coalition has raised concerns about the proposed court's structure and jurisdiction.

One major objection involves a provision giving Liberia's Supreme Court final appellate review. While recognizing the Supreme Court's constitutional role, the organizations argue that the arrangement could undermine the proposed court's independence and effectiveness, or create that perception.

They favour an autonomous hybrid court with a majority international judicial panel and have urged lawmakers to consult experts from the United Nations, African Union, ECOWAS and countries with experience establishing similar tribunals.

The concern is significant because the court may investigate individuals who once wielded considerable political, military or economic influence. Its credibility will depend on whether victims, defendants and the public believe its proceedings are free from political interference.

The coalition has also questioned the proposed temporal jurisdiction extending to 1979, suggesting that the starting point be moved closer to the outbreak of the civil war in 1989.

It opposes provisions that could permit prosecution of individuals for crimes allegedly committed when they were between 15 and 18 years old, arguing that anyone under 18 at the time should be excluded from the court's jurisdiction.

Other concerns include the definition of gender, prosecution of conflict-related sexual and gender-based crimes, victims' participation and reparations, the relationship between investigators and prosecutors, and clearer definitions of crimes and individual criminal responsibility.

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These disagreements underscore why speed cannot be the only measure of success. A hurried statute that fails to meet constitutional and international standards could invite legal challenges, weaken public confidence and undermine the accountability process.

The coalition has therefore urged lawmakers to continue consultations with victims, civil society and legal experts while protecting the rights of both victims and accused persons.

The demand also carries implications for the country's international standing, particularly as the country prepares to assume the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council in December 2026.

Advancing the legislation could reinforce Liberia's commitment to justice and the rule of law. But international credibility will ultimately depend on implementation, not declarations.

For survivors and families of victims, a domestic court would provide a national forum to examine allegations of grave crimes, test evidence and determine individual responsibility through due process. It could also preserve historical records and strengthen Liberia's capacity to prosecute complex international crimes.

However, the institution must not become an instrument of political retaliation. Fair trials, credible evidence, judicial independence and protection of defendants' rights are essential to legitimate accountability.

After years of delay, Liberia's lawmakers face a defining choice: allow the court proposal to become another unfinished transitional justice promise or establish the legal and institutional foundation for credible prosecutions.

The November 2027 deadline is demanding, but not impossible. Meeting it will require more than passing a bill. It will demand sustained political commitment, adequate funding, institutional readiness and the independence necessary to ensure that justice is served without fear or favor.

For victims who have waited since the end of the wars, another cycle of promises is not enough. Liberia must now turn its commitment to accountability into an institution capable of delivering justice.