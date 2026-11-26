President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's ambitious US$5.7 billion infrastructure agreement with Bea Mountain Mining Corporation (BMMC) is approaching a crucial institutional test, with Montserrado County Senator Abe Darius Dillon emphasizing that the National Legislature played no role in negotiating or signing the deal and must independently examine its merits before considering ratification.

Dillon's statement comes following the November 25 signing ceremony, during which President Boakai described the Master Infrastructure Development Agreement (MIDA) as the largest integrated infrastructure program ever conceived in Liberia, promising major investments in electricity generation, transmission infrastructure, roads and bridges.

However, Dillon clarified that the agreement had not yet reached the Legislature for consideration.

"The Legislature played no part in the negotiations and signing of the DEAL. It is not a function of the Legislature at this point," the senator stated in a post on his Facebook account.

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According to Dillon, the agreement was negotiated and signed by the relevant Executive Branch authorities and is expected to be formally transmitted to the Legislature after the President's signature.

"When the President signs and formally sends the DEAL to the Legislature for legislative considerations, we expect the necessary scrutiny to be done in the best interest and for the common good," he declared.

His remarks establish an important distinction between the Executive Branch's authority to negotiate agreements and the Legislature's responsibility to examine those requiring ratification.

Boakai outlines infrastructure ambitions

Speaking at the signing ceremony, President Boakai presented MIDA as a major undertaking intended to address two longstanding constraints on Liberia's development: inadequate electricity supply and poor road connectivity.

"The Master Infrastructure Development Agreement (MIDA) represents the largest integrated infrastructure programme ever conceived in our country, with core projects valued at approximately US$5.7 billion," the President said.

Under the proposed arrangement, four new power plants would provide an additional 270 megawatts of generating capacity, with the potential to support more than 1,000 megawatts in the future.

The President also announced that the VIA and SP-4 dams would provide reservoirs capable of holding approximately 10 billion cubic meters of water, helping sustain electricity generation throughout the year, including during Liberia's dry season.

The agreement further provides for new transmission lines, reinforcement of the national electricity grid and 14 earmarked road and bridge projects.

Boakai said the proposed investments are aligned with his administration's ARREST Agenda and intended to improve access to electricity, stimulate agricultural production, support manufacturing and expand economic opportunities throughout the country.

Addressing concerns about whether ordinary Liberians would benefit, the President invoked a familiar expression.

"I know some Liberians will ask, 'Da What will we Eat?' That is a legitimate concern," he said.

He pointed to more reliable electricity for households, schools and hospitals, lower dependence on generators among small businesses, improved farm-to-market access and employment opportunities arising from construction and related activities.

How the $5.7 billion will be financed

The President also addressed questions surrounding the financial structure of the agreement, explaining that the government intends to leverage additional revenues generated by higher international gold prices.

"By leveraging the increase in international gold prices, we have reached an arrangement with Bea Mountain Mining Corporation (BMMC) to ring-fence new revenue streams from the company, beginning in 2027, to finance the cost of all projects under this agreement," Boakai explained.

He further disclosed that BMMC had agreed to establish a US$500 million bridge financing facility to ensure construction activities could proceed without interruptions or delays.

The distinction between the US$5.7 billion overall project value and the US$500 million financing facility is expected to feature prominently in legislative consideration.

Among the questions likely to arise are the availability and replenishment of financing, the expected annual revenues from Bea Mountain's mining operations, the treatment of government fiscal entitlements and the allocation of financial risks if gold prices or production levels change.

The government has presented the arrangement as a means of financing infrastructure without relying primarily on conventional sovereign borrowing.

Boakai has also committed his administration to delivering the projects within five years, with the biomass power plant and transmission lines expected to be completed within two years.

These commitments provide specific timelines against which implementation can be measured.

Dillon invites independent expertise

While Dillon did not indicate whether he supports or opposes the agreement, he called for informed public participation in the anticipated legislative review.

"We should invite the informed views, opinions and/or expertise of knowledgeable Liberians," he said. "We should listen with open-mind and be properly advised to help inform our final decision as to whether the DEAL is good for our country or not."

The senator also offered his office as a point of engagement for individuals and institutions with relevant expertise.

"My office is available and I avail myself as a Partner to those having informed views, opinions and expertise (FOR or AGAINST) related to this DEAL," Dillon stated.

He urged that the process be conducted in the national interest, free from political sentiment and uninformed debate.

His invitation could provide an opportunity for Liberian economists, engineers, energy specialists, lawyers, environmental professionals and public-finance experts to examine the proposed arrangement and submit independent assessments.

Such contributions could help lawmakers evaluate the financing structure, construction obligations, environmental and social implications, local employment provisions and long-term responsibilities of the government.

Legislature's role comes into focus

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The forthcoming legislative process will provide an opportunity to examine the agreement beyond the infrastructure benefits emphasized by the Executive.

Among the issues requiring clarification are the financial obligations attached to the proposed investments, the technical feasibility of the planned hydropower facilities, the affordability of electricity, construction oversight and the mechanisms for resolving disputes.

The corporate relationships among BMMC, its wider Avesoro/MNG Gold ownership network and MAPA, the proposed Turkish engineering and construction contractor, may also warrant examination, particularly regarding independent project pricing and certification.

The Legislature will have to determine whether the contractual commitments, financing arrangements and projected economic benefits justify ratification.

Dillon's statement does not constitute a formal position by the Senate or the Legislature as a whole. Rather, it signals his intention to approach the agreement through a process informed by expert opinion and independent scrutiny.

For the Boakai administration, legislative consideration represents the next stage in advancing an infrastructure program it says could transform Liberia's electricity supply and road connectivity.

For lawmakers, the task will be to assess whether the financial and contractual arrangements provide sufficient assurance that those commitments can be delivered.

With the President having publicly pledged completion within five years, the agreement's progression through the Legislature will determine whether the administration's ambitious infrastructure program receives the legal authorization required to move forward.