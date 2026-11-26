The government has taken a significant step toward reforming Liberia's technical and vocational education system, following the National Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) endorsement of the country's Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) Policy and its accompanying implementation guidelines.

The endorsement, reached at a technical validation workshop involving TVET stakeholders on November 18, 2026, could open new opportunities for thousands of Liberians who have acquired practical skills through work experience, apprenticeships and informal training but lack formal qualifications to demonstrate their competencies.

At its core, the policy advances a simple but important principle: people should be able to have skills they have already acquired assessed and certified without necessarily returning to formal classrooms to learn them again.

For Liberia, where much of the workforce operates in the informal economy, the initiative could help transform practical experience into recognized qualifications, improving access to employment, career advancement and economic opportunities.

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The potential impact is particularly significant for the country's youthful population. The draft policy estimates that 75 percent of Liberians are below 35 years of age, while approximately 90 percent of the workforce is engaged in informal employment. UNESCO's project profile separately estimates that about 80 percent of Liberian youth acquire skills in the informal sector.

These figures point to a significant gap: many young people possess practical competencies but remain disadvantaged in the labor market because they lack recognized certificates.

Under the proposed framework, a young person who has spent years learning carpentry, electrical work, hospitality, agriculture or another trade could apply to have those competencies assessed against national standards. Successful candidates could receive formal certification without repeating training in areas where they have already demonstrated competence.

The policy could therefore benefit school leavers, informal apprentices, self-taught workers and women whose skills are often acquired through family businesses and community enterprises but remain outside formal certification systems.

For the Agricultural and Industrial Training Bureau (AITB), the endorsement aligns with broader efforts to strengthen vocational training standards and make skills development more responsive to labor-market needs.

AITB Director General Abraham Billy has emphasized the importance of collaboration among government institutions, training providers and industry in building a credible TVET system.

"We are working through a partnership with relevant organizations and institutions to support Liberia's development, particularly in the area of agricultural and industrial training," Billy said during a previous engagement.

"Our goal is to strengthen these institutions, improve their capacity, and ensure that they are able to provide quality training that responds to the needs of the Liberian workforce," he added.

Billy has also highlighted the need for standardized programs and stronger industry participation to address inconsistencies in training curricula and ensure that graduates acquire competencies employers can recognize.

That emphasis is particularly relevant to RPL. For the system to gain public and employer confidence, assessments must be credible, qualifications must reflect common standards, and certificates must accurately demonstrate what candidates can do.

How the system will work

The November 18 workshop focused on validating the draft policy and the operational documents required to guide its implementation. According to the workshop agenda, participants reviewed the policy alongside application forms and guidelines for frontline officers, candidates, facilitators and assessors before considering the agreed endorsement outcomes.

The accompanying framework outlines a process involving application, preliminary screening, counselling, portfolio development and formal assessment.

Candidates may be required to provide evidence of their experience through employment records, apprenticeship history, work samples, photographs or videos of completed projects, professional references and testimonials from supervisors or clients.

Qualified facilitators will help candidates organize their evidence, while assessors will determine whether their demonstrated competencies meet the relevant occupational standards. Depending on the qualification, assessment may include portfolio reviews, practical demonstrations, oral questioning and written tasks.

The framework also allows for partial recognition where candidates meet some competency requirements but need additional evidence or bridging training to address identified gaps. Appeals, moderation and quality-assurance measures are included to promote fairness and consistency.

These safeguards will be critical. Without transparent assessments and reliable standards, RPL certificates risk losing the credibility the policy is intended to establish.

The benefits of RPL could extend beyond individual workers. Employers may gain access to a broader pool of qualified personnel, while training institutions could use the framework to offer targeted programs to workers who need only limited additional training.

For the government, it could improve understanding of the country's skills base, strengthen workforce planning and create a closer link between vocational education and economic priorities.

But certification alone will not solve youth unemployment. Its value will depend on whether employers recognize the qualifications, industries participate in setting occupational standards and certified workers can access meaningful employment and enterprise opportunities.

The endorsement is therefore an important beginning, not evidence that the system is already fully operational. Implementation will require coordination among TVET authorities, training institutions, employers, industry representatives and development partners.

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UNESCO and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) have been acknowledged for their technical support to the policy development and validation process.

The next challenge is to establish accessible assessment centers, train qualified assessors, inform informal workers about the process and ensure that certification remains affordable. Opportunities must also extend beyond Monrovia to rural communities, where many young people acquire skills through informal apprenticeships and practical experience.

For the policy to deliver on its promise, the process must be accessible to the very people it is designed to benefit, including women in informal businesses and workers with limited formal education.

The National Council's endorsement signals growing institutional commitment to recognizing skills acquired beyond conventional classrooms. But the real measure of success will be whether competent workers can obtain credible qualifications and use them to secure better livelihoods.

For Liberia's youthful population, the policy offers a potentially important second route to professional recognition--one that values not only where people have studied, but also what they have learned and what they can demonstrate.

The challenge now is to turn endorsement into opportunity: recognized skills, improved employability and a stronger workforce for Liberia.