The expansion of artificial intelligence (AI) is creating a challenge for the global clean energy transition: meeting the electricity needs of an increasingly digital economy without slowing efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions or leaving communities with less reliable power supply.

That tension was part of the debate at the United Nations climate conference, COP31, which closed in Antalya, Türkiye on November 22 after two days of overtime.

Delegates were under pressure to agree on how to shift economies away from fossil fuels. The growing demand from data centres, the facilities that store information and run digital services, added another complication.

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The International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates that electricity consumption by data centres will nearly double, from 485 terawatt-hours in 2025 to 950 terawatt-hours in 2030. That would account for about 3 percent of global electricity demand. AI-focused data centres are expected to see their consumption triple over the same period.

But the pressure isn't evenly distributed. The United States and China are expected to account for nearly 80 percent of global growth in data centre electricity consumption by 2030.

By comparison, Africa has the lowest data centre electricity use per person of any region. The IEA puts it at less than 1 kilowatt-hour in 2024, with a projection of just under 2 kilowatt-hours by 2030.

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The World Bank and its partners estimate that 655 million people worldwide still lack electricity, with more than 560 million of them in sub-Saharan Africa. For many communities, the immediate priority remains securing reliable power for homes, schools, hospitals, businesses, and public services.

This doesn't mean developing countries should be shut out of the digital economy or discouraged from attracting data centre investment. Such infrastructure can support local technology industries and give countries greater control over where their digital services and information are hosted.

The challenge is ensuring that new facilities expand energy supply rather than compete with existing users for limited grid capacity.

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That requires investment in new renewable power, storage and electricity networks, alongside clear rules on how much energy data centres consume and where it comes from. Simply buying renewable energy credits or signing power agreements does not mean new clean electricity has been added to the grid.

Bruce Douglas, CEO of the Global Renewables Alliance, told The Verge that rising electricity demand from data centres was already a climate risk because it was not yet being met sustainably. "An AI boom cannot be allowed to become a fossil fuel boom," he said.

Data centres are competing with other electricity users for grid connections, financing and generation capacity, including resources needed for heating, air conditioning and transport.

In some cases, they are "outbidding other consumers to get speed to power," Douglas said. That raises a difficult question for governments planning new renewable energy projects: "Should new green electrons be used for air-conditioning, electrification or data centres?"

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The debate exposed a gap between voluntary ambition and binding international action.

Around 80 countries backed a voluntary target to raise electricity's share of global final energy consumption to 35 percent by 2035, from about 23 percent currently. Electrification can help reduce reliance on oil and gas in transport, buildings and industry, but its climate benefits depend on how that electricity is generated.

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The target was not secured as part of a binding COP31 agreement. Negotiators failed to reach consensus on an overarching political decision, largely because the final draft did not explicitly address the transition away from fossil fuels. It also left out a proposed $120 billion adaptation finance target sought by developing countries.

Other decisions, including steps toward a just transition mechanism, did move forward, although key details were deferred to future talks.

For African countries, the financing question is particularly urgent. The IEA reports that less than $2.5 billion a year is being directed toward electricity access in sub-Saharan Africa, identifying limited financing as a major obstacle to expanding connections.

At the COP31 closing plenary, the African Group of Negotiators criticised the lack of progress on long-term climate finance, arguing that climate commitments must be matched with resources to implement them.