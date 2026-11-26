New Delhi — TANZANIA Is among the countries deeply engaged in the 25th Council of Ministers Meeting of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), taking place in New Delhi, India, to discuss regional and international issues relating to maritime security, sustainable development and the prosperity of the Indian Ocean region.

The Tanzanian delegation is led by Tanzania's High Commissioner to India, Anisa Mbega, at the meeting, which brings together Foreign Affairs Ministers and Permanent Secretaries from IORA member states.

The meeting was preceded by the 29th Meeting of the Committee of Senior Officials (CSO), held from November 25 to 26, 2026, while the 25th Council of Ministers (COM) meeting is scheduled for November 27 this year.

The meeting is being held under India's chairmanship for the 2025-2027 period, under the theme "Innovation, Openness, Resilience and Adaptability in the Indian Ocean Region."

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The theme underscores the importance of promoting innovation, openness, resilience and the ability of countries in the region to adapt to changes affecting development and regional cooperation.

Key issues on the agenda include strengthening maritime security and transport, promoting trade and investment, advancing the blue economy and ensuring the sustainable management of marine resources.

Participants are also discussing ways to ensure the smooth flow of trade and supply chains, review the implementation of previous decisions and strengthen economic and diplomatic cooperation among member states.

The meeting further provides an opportunity for member states to develop joint strategies to address challenges facing the Indian Ocean region.

Established in 1997, IORA comprises 23 member states and 12 Dialogue Partners. The organisation aims to promote regional cooperation in priority areas and cross-cutting issues.

These include trade and investment, maritime safety and security, fisheries, disaster risk management, education, science and technology, women's economic empowerment and the blue economy.