Tanzania — THE spirit of solidarity that inspired the construction of the Tanzania-Zambia Railway (TAZARA) remains relevant today as African countries seek greater economic independence, Danish scholar Niels Hahn said on Friday, describing the railway as an enduring symbol of ChinaAfrica cooperation.

"The TAZARA spirit is a symbol of moving forward together, in spite of all the hardships and bumps on the road, towards peace and development," Hahn, director of the Center for Global Security, Peace and Development in Denmark, told Xinhua.

More than half a century ago, Chinese engineers traveled to East Africa to help build the Tanzania-Zambia Railway, a landmark project stretching across the region to connect Tanzania's port city of Dar es Salaam with Zambia's central railway network.

Hahn, who conducted field research along the TAZARA railway and co-directed the documentary "TAZARA: A Journey Without an End," which explores the cooperative legacy of the railway from historical and social perspectives, described the line, also known as the Uhuru Railway, or "Freedom Railway" in Swahili, as far more than a transport project.

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During his research and filming along the railway in 2018 and 2019, Hahn said he spoke with many people whose lives had been shaped by the line, gaining insights into the enduring significance of the project beyond its infrastructure.

"What strikes me most is that it is far more than steel tracks and stations. After listening to these personal stories, I can see how the values behind it -- solidarity, perseverance and genuine partnership -- still resonate today," he said.

"What impressed me was the very warm friendship between those Tanzanians and Zambians who knew about the history of TAZARA and the Chinese people," he said.

With the railway revitalization project launched a year ago, Hahn sees the ongoing initiative as a continuation of the railway's original mission, with a stronger focus on economic development and regional integration.

He said the revitalized railway, alongside planned special economic zones and manufacturing industries, could help African countries expand local production, process agricultural products and create jobs.

A modernized railway would also generate employment in operations, maintenance, engineering and technical services, while improving the movement of people and goods across the region.

"Even just one job for one Tanzanian or Zambian person can support a whole family," Hahn said, adding that stable employment could improve access to education and healthcare for future generations.

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Beyond its significance for Africa and China, Hahn said TAZARA offers a broader example of how international cooperation and infrastructure investment can support development across the Global South.

"The TAZARA spirit is not just a chapter in history, but something that's ongoing," he said.

To ensure that future generations understand this legacy, Hahn called for TAZARA's history to be incorporated into school curricula in Tanzania and Zambia, saying that children should understand not only who built the railway but also the political and economic circumstances behind it.

Although he has yet to visit the revitalization project, Hahn said he would welcome the opportunity to return to the railway and possibly produce another documentary. "The journey hasn't ended. It continues," he said.