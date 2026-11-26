Former Public Works Minister Ruth Coker Collins has outlined efforts undertaken during her tenure to address longstanding challenges surrounding the US$900,000 Bopolu City Chipseal Road Project, emphasizing that she inherited the contract after its original award and worked to restore construction activities following a prolonged interruption.

In a detailed response to growing public discussions about the 2.9-kilometre road project in Gbarpolu County, Collins presented contractual records, engineering assessments and administrative reports to explain the circumstances that affected implementation.

She maintained that her involvement centered on addressing an existing infrastructure problem, engaging the contractor and protecting the government's investment rather than making the original procurement decisions.

Collins, who served first as Deputy Minister for Technical Services and subsequently as Minister of Public Works, said public discussions must recognize the distinction between officials who initiated a contract and those who later assumed responsibility for resolving its implementation difficulties.

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Collins Inherited Contract Awarded in 2019

The former minister disclosed that the Bopolu road project was awarded to YSM Incorporated on November 14, 2019, before she assumed office at the Ministry of Public Works.

The US$900,000 agreement, financed through the National Road Fund of Liberia, covered approximately 2.9 kilometres of urban streets in Bopolu City.

According to the records she cited, the agreement was signed by the late Senator Mobutu Vlah Nyenpan, who was Minister of Public Works at the time, and subsequently received the indicated approvals from the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning and the Ministry of Justice.

Collins also referenced an advance payment of US$315,000, representing 35 percent of the contract value, which was made following verification of the bank guarantee and payment records.

She emphasized that she was neither involved in negotiating nor signing the original agreement, making it important to distinguish the initial contractual decisions from the interventions undertaken by subsequent Ministry officials.

Administrative Intervention Helped Restore Construction Activities

Collins said the project suffered a significant setback following the outbreak of COVID-19, which contributed to an approximately nine-month suspension of construction work.

When she assumed responsibility as Deputy Minister for Technical Services, the Ministry was confronted with several delayed infrastructure projects requiring administrative attention.

Rather than allow the Bopolu assignment to remain abandoned, she said efforts were made to engage YSM Incorporated and negotiate arrangements for the contractor's return to the site.

Those discussions reportedly resulted in the contractor's remobilization and resumption of work.

Collins described the intervention as part of her responsibility to ensure that inherited government projects did not remain unresolved while communities continued waiting for essential infrastructure.

She maintained that her approach was guided by the need to protect public investment and find practical solutions to contractual and operational difficulties.

Engineering Assessment Provided Basis for Further Action

To support her account, Collins referenced a technical assessment conducted in Bopolu on December 4, 2022, which documented the condition of the roads and the outstanding activities required before chipseal pavement could be applied.

The assessment involved the Assistant Minister for Operations and Victor McKay, identified as the Ministry's Social Worker Proxy for the Resident Engineer.

The inspection covered three road sections and identified several engineering requirements.

Administrative Roads 1 and 2, covering approximately 900 metres, required surface correction, vegetation clearance, stone pitching and culvert installation.

King Sao Boso Street, measuring approximately 800 metres, needed the removal of structures within the road right-of-way, vegetation clearance and surface regravelling.

The Fawenta-to-Eric's Scott United Methodist Church Road also required vegetation clearance, regravelling and culvert installation.

Collins said the findings demonstrate that completing the project required considerable preparatory work, drainage improvements and engineering interventions before the final pavement could be applied.

She argued that these technical realities must be considered when assessing the project's progress and the decisions taken by officials responsible for moving it forward.

Ministry Report Documented Contractor's Challenges

Collins further cited a February 24, 2023 project update titled Update on Gbarpolu Chipseal Project, which detailed several difficulties affecting implementation.

The report identified COVID-19-related disruptions, payment delays, inadequate equipment, limited manpower and repeated interruptions in construction.

It also raised concerns about the contractor's capacity to complete the remaining work within the expected period.

According to Collins, YSM Incorporated had been instructed in June 2021 to subcontract the chipseal component to a company that satisfied the Ministry's technical requirements. However, the contractor reportedly failed to conclude an agreement with a qualified company.

YSM subsequently submitted a revised budget, citing increased operational expenses, particularly rising fuel prices.

The report also documented a November 30, 2022 meeting during which the contractor reportedly indicated that it could not remobilize without additional payment.

Questions were also raised about the company's technical and mechanical capacity to complete the outstanding activities, leading the Ministry to consider engaging another contractor.

Collins said the proposed additional expenditure and the recommendation concerning a replacement contractor were subjected to review by the Ministry's Procurement and Legal Teams.

She maintained that these records show that the challenges were not ignored but were being addressed through administrative and technical processes.

Collins Stands by Her Approach to Public Resource Management

Responding to allegations of mismanagement and misuse of government resources, Collins reaffirmed her belief that public funds must be protected and utilized for their intended purposes.

She argued that a contractor's failure to meet expectations, a prolonged construction delay or a disagreement over additional costs should not automatically be interpreted as evidence of financial wrongdoing.

The former minister welcomed scrutiny of decisions made during her tenure but called for such reviews to be guided by contracts, payment certificates, engineering reports, procurement approvals and evidence of work performed.

She also encouraged anyone with credible evidence of misconduct to submit it to the appropriate accountability institutions.

Collins said every official involved in the project's administration should be prepared to explain decisions taken under their authority, stressing that accountability must apply equally across different administrations.

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Collins Places Bopolu Residents at the Center of the Debate

Beyond the controversy, Collins emphasized that the ultimate concern should be the delivery of the road infrastructure to the people of Bopolu.

She said residents deserve a clear explanation of the project's financial commitments, payments made, construction activities completed and remaining work required to bring the roads to completion.

She urged that the original contract, December 2022 technical assessment and February 2023 project update be considered together with subsequent financial and administrative records.

According to her, examining the entire history would provide a fairer basis for determining responsibility and identifying the measures needed to complete the project.

Collins acknowledged that public infrastructure development can involve complex technical and financial challenges, but maintained that officials who inherit such difficulties should also be recognized for genuine efforts to resolve them.

Reaffirming her position, the former minister said she would not shy away from accountability but would not accept conclusions that overlook the circumstances surrounding the project before and during her tenure.

She called for an impartial assessment of the records, insisting that public service should be judged on facts, decisions and evidence rather than selective accounts.

"The people of Bopolu deserve development. The people of Liberia deserve accountability. And above all, the truth deserves to be told in its entirety," Collins stated.

Collins previously served as Deputy Minister for Technical Services and Minister of Public Works of the Republic of Liberia.