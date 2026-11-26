Malawi has joined the global campaign against gender-based violence (GBV), launching 16 Days of Activism with two national action plans designed to protect women and girls.

Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare Mary Navicha briefed reporters in Lilongwe on Tuesday, promising that the plans would bring tighter co-ordination in the fight against violence.

The two documents are the Revised National Plan of Action to Combat Gender-Based Violence (2026-2030) and the National Gender Action Plan for Implementing the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction (2026-2030).

Navicha said the GBV plan provides a framework for government, development partners, civil society and communities to prevent and respond to violence over the next five years.

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She called it an important milestone in strengthening Malawi's response to violence against women and girls.

The Sendai-linked plan aims to bring gender equality into disaster risk governance, preparedness, response and recovery, and to boost women's role in reducing disaster risk and building resilience.

First Lady Gertrude Mutharika also weighed in, urging women and girls to speak out and insisting that perpetrators be held accountable.

In a message marking the start of the campaign, shared by the State House Press Office, she said all forms of violence against women and girls must be condemned and that offenders must face the law.

She said the government was committed to making women and girls safer and stressed the need for authorities to ensure perpetrators are brought to justice.