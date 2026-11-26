For the first time in 18 years, the Government of Liberia has used its own resources, rather than donor assistance, to purchase dedicated vehicles for public defenders, strengthening the Judiciary's capacity to provide legal representation to indigent citizens.

On Wednesday, November 25, 2026, at the Temple of Justice in Monrovia, Chief Justice Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay Sr. presented 23 brand-new Toyota Hilux pickup trucks to public defenders serving across Liberia's 15 counties.

The acquisition represents an important intervention in addressing longstanding transportation difficulties confronting the Public Defense Program and advancing the constitutional right to legal representation guaranteed under Article 21(c) of Liberia's 1986 Constitution.

Public defenders represent accused persons who cannot afford private attorneys, including indigent defendants, pretrial detainees, and juveniles. However, inadequate transportation has frequently prevented them from reaching clients, correctional facilities, crime scenes, and courts, particularly in remote communities.

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"For too long, public defenders have been treated unfairly and required to work without the logistical support necessary to serve the Liberian people," Chief Justice Gbeisay said. "Those days are over. Under my leadership, we will ensure that judicial employees are provided decent working and living conditions."

The Chief Justice emphasized that the vehicles were not a donation but a Government-funded acquisition, expressing appreciation to President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr. and his administration for financing the purchase.

The last significant fleet support for the Public Defense Program came in 2009, when the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) provided vehicles.

According to National Coordinator Cllr. Bestman D. Juah, those vehicles had exceeded their useful lifespan, leaving public defenders struggling with transportation across the counties.

Receiving the keys, Juah described the occasion as historic, noting that it marked the first time the Judiciary had independently purchased vehicles specifically for public defenders through its budgetary allocation.

"Public defenders have advocated for vehicles for many years. This milestone demonstrates the Chief Justice's dedication to strengthening the administration of justice and supporting those who provide legal services to the poor," Juah said.

He assured the Chief Justice that the Program would institute strict maintenance and accountability measures to ensure the vehicles are properly managed, monitored, and used exclusively for official purposes.

Court Administrator Cllr. William B. Kollie disclosed that the vehicles were procured through the Judiciary's 2026 National Budget allocation provided by the Government of Liberia.

According to Kollie, 45 vehicles were purchased for judges, public defenders, and administrative personnel as part of a broader institutional effort to strengthen the Judiciary's operational capacity.

Of the total, 23 vehicles have been allocated to the Public Defense Program, while the remaining 22 are expected to be distributed to other judicial personnel and offices in December 2026.

Beyond the vehicle acquisition, Chief Justice Gbeisay disclosed that laptops had already been procured for public defenders to improve case preparation, legal research, filing, and record-keeping.

He also announced that bailiffs assigned to courts throughout Liberia would soon receive brand-new motorbikes to improve the execution of writs, summonses, subpoenas, and other judicial processes.

Describing the Public Defense Program as the nucleus of the Judiciary, Gbeisay emphasized its importance in ensuring that indigent citizens receive legal representation.

Public defenders help accused persons understand criminal charges, challenge unlawful procedures, pursue bail, protect due process, and receive fair trials. Without adequate logistical support, these responsibilities become difficult to discharge, potentially contributing to delayed proceedings and prolonged pretrial detention.

The Chief Justice cautioned beneficiaries to use the vehicles strictly for official purposes and maintain them responsibly. Juah's commitment to establishing maintenance and accountability measures is therefore essential to protecting the investment and ensuring its long-term benefits.

For ordinary Liberians, the acquisition means public defenders in Grand Kru, Lofa, Maryland, Nimba, and other counties will have improved transportation to visit detained clients, investigate cases, consult witnesses, and attend court proceedings.

The vehicles are expected to reduce transportation-related delays, improve case preparation, and strengthen access to legal services, particularly in communities where geographical distances and poor road conditions complicate the delivery of justice.

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Chief Justice Gbeisay assured the public that his administration remains committed to initiatives that improve access to justice, attract economic investment, and contribute to national peace and stability.

The success of the programme will ultimately depend on effective deployment, equitable distribution, proper maintenance, and accountability. The Judiciary must ensure that the vehicles are protected against misuse and remain dedicated to their intended purposes.

If effectively implemented, the acquisition could mark an important step toward strengthening public defense services and making Liberia's constitutional guarantees of fair trial and legal representation more meaningful.

Ultimately, November 25, 2026, may be remembered not simply as the day the Judiciary received 23 new pickup trucks, but as a significant moment in the effort to ensure that Liberia's poorest citizens have better access to legal representation and that justice has the resources to reach them.