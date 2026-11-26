Dodoma,Tanzania — Uganda's new Sh14.7 billion High Commission building in Dodoma, Tanzania, has reached advanced construction stages, with the main structural works completed as the government prepares to shift more diplomatic operations to the country's administrative capital. Uganda's High Commissioner to Tanzania, Col (Rtd) Fred Mwesigye, inspected the construction site on November 23, 2026, accompanied by members of the project's Contracts Management Team led by its chairperson, Nasamba Mubarak.

The inspection found that the main structure of the chancery, security gatehouse and boundary wall were largely complete, although internal finishing, electrical installations, plumbing, ICT infrastructure, CCTV, fire safety and air-conditioning systems remain outstanding. External works, including stormwater drainage, parking facilities and internal driveways, are also underway.

The construction contract was awarded to Chongqing International Construction Corporation on May 2, 2025, for TZS 14.7 billion, inclusive of 18 percent VAT, according to an audit report by the Office of the Auditor General. The project is being supervised by ArchVista Consult (T) Ltd and associated professional consulting firms. The facility is being constructed in Mtumba Government City, where the Tanzanian government allocated Uganda five acres of land in July 2018 to establish its diplomatic mission.

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Tanzania moved its administrative capital from Dar es Salaam to Dodoma, although Dar es Salaam remains the country's commercial centre and major port. The relocation of government ministries and other institutions to Dodoma created the need for Uganda to establish a permanent diplomatic facility closer to Tanzania's government institutions. Uganda officially broke ground for the project on May 9, 2025, in a ceremony attended by officials from both countries. At the time, the government said the facility would be completed within two years.

The project has experienced funding and implementation challenges in previous financial years. In its 2024/2025 performance report, the Uganda High Commission indicated that the inception report had been approved and procurement of the main contractor was pending. The Auditor General subsequently reported that construction had advanced to foundation and slab level by October 2025.

The chancery project also featured in Uganda's diplomatic engagements during the inauguration of Mtumba Government City on October 30, 2026, officiated by Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan. During the event, Mwesigye said Uganda appreciated being recognised as the first and only country to undertake construction of its own diplomatic mission building in Dodoma, describing the gesture as a reflection of the longstanding relations between the two countries.

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Upon completion, the facility is expected to accommodate Uganda's diplomatic and administrative operations in Tanzania, improve service delivery to Ugandans living and working in the country and strengthen bilateral engagement. Uganda's High Commission in Tanzania is also accredited to Zambia, Malawi, Madagascar, Mauritius and Comoros, as well as regional organisations including the East African Community and COMESA.