Kampala — The National Citizenship and Immigration Control (NCIC) has denied that human rights activist Praise Aloikin Opoloje was abducted at Entebbe International Airport, saying immigration officers involved in the incident were carrying out their lawful duties in coordination with security agencies.

However, the immigration authority has not explained why Opoloje was detained, which security agencies were involved in the operation, or where she was taken after the airport encounter, leaving questions about the circumstances surrounding her detention. A statement issued by the Ministry of Internal Affairs Public Relations Office on Wednesday, November 25, said: "NCIC clarifies that no abduction took place.

The officers were carrying out their lawful duties in coordination with relevant government institutions, including security agencies, in accordance with established procedures. " The statement followed widespread concern on social media after Opoloje reported being held at the airport shortly after returning to Uganda. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the activist said immigration officials had confiscated her national identity card without explaining why she was being held.

She also said the officers were making telephone calls to another officer expected to collect her.

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"On a serious note though, I am being abducted at Entebbe International Airport. They have confiscated my ID with no explanation, but they are making calls with a certain afande supposed to pick me up from the airport," Opoloje wrote. In a video recorded at the airport and circulated online, Opoloje questioned the officials about the reason for holding her.

"I'm trying to find out what my offence is. I'm just coming back home, and I'm not getting an answer," she said. The incident prompted civil society organisation Agora Discourse to issue an abduction alert, saying it had been unable to establish her whereabouts several hours after she recorded the encounter.

The organisation called for an explanation from the airport authorities, while activists amplified the hashtag #FreePraiseAloikin and demanded information about her whereabouts and safety.

In its response, the immigration authority criticised what it described as sensationalised and misleading accounts circulating on social media. It warned that unverified narratives could cause unnecessary alarm, damage the reputations of officers and undermine their work. The NCIC also urged members of the public to refrain from photographing or recording immigration officers while they are performing official duties.

"While public accountability and the right to seek information are recognised, recording officers with the intention of intimidating, provoking, harassing or misrepresenting them, or subsequently circulating such footage in a misleading or disparaging manner, is unacceptable," the statement reads.

The authority said it had instituted legal action against individuals who had deliberately published defamatory, malicious or otherwise unlawful content targeting immigration officers. It, however, did not identify those facing legal action or disclose the nature of the cases.

The statement also acknowledged the public's right to question government institutions and demand accountability, but said this should be exercised with respect for the rights and dignity of others.

"Being in public service does not make them targets for harassment, intimidation or online humiliation," the statement said.

Opoloje's latest reported detention comes about six weeks after she was granted bail by Buganda Road Chief Magistrate's Court following her arrest in September. On September 28, she was charged with unlawfully using a SIM card registered in another person's name, contrary to Regulation 29 of the Regulation of Interception of Communications Regulations, 2024. She denied the charge and was remanded to Luzira Women's Prison.

The court granted her bail on October 14, with conditions that included restrictions on travelling outside Uganda without court permission. Her September arrest had also attracted criticism from human rights defenders after associates alleged that armed security operatives took her from Namungoona Police Station, where she had initially been held.

The Uganda Law Society subsequently demanded her release and questioned the circumstances surrounding her disappearance from police custody. It remains unclear whether Wednesday's airport detention is connected to her earlier case or a separate security operation. The latest incident has also attracted political attention because Opoloje had announced plans to unveil the logo of a new political party, Anti-Cabbages, on Thursday, November 26.

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The activist has used her social media platforms to criticise Chief of Defence Forces General Muhoozi Kainerugaba and his political ambitions. However, neither the immigration authority nor other government agencies have publicly linked the airport incident to her political activities.

The immigration authority concluded by urging the public to verify information before sharing it and to allow relevant authorities to carry out their work without unnecessary interference.

It said it remained committed to lawful, professional and humane immigration management while safeguarding the rights, dignity and safety of both the public and its officers.