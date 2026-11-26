Maputo — Venâncio Mondlane, a former presidential candidate and leader of the National Alliance for a Free and Autonomous Mozambique (Anamola), who's standing a trial for allegedly committing five crimes related to 2024 post-election mass demonstrations, accuses the Attorney General's Office (PGR) of presenting fake evidence before the court.

According to Mondlane, speaking in a live broadcast on his Facebook account about the Wednesday's session of his trial, the PGR brought fake evidence to court and presented an audio recording of an alleged phone call.

"Their alleged evidence is fake. In the courtroom, I looked the prosecutor in the face and said: honorable Prosecutor, I apologize, but this document is false. They haven't been able to say otherwise. I am speaking freely here because they cannot prove it. I'm a member of the Council of State, leader of a political party, and a former presidential candidate. I wonder why the PGR is fabricating evidence", he said.

Mondlane added that he has been under investigation since October 2, 2024, "which means that the ongoing legal proceedings do not stem from the post-election protests. This case was initiated to undermine my candidacy for President."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In the alleged fabricated evidence - which was used by the PRG to support the argument regarding a plan to subvert the rule of law - Mondlane discusses the possibility of removing his family from Mozambique, in light of events stemming from an alleged plot to incite disorder and subvert the state order.

When questioned in court about his acknowledgment of the recording during the investigative phase, Mondlane asserted that he had claimed authorship of the conversation only under duress from the prosecutor then in charge of the case.

The defendant alleged that he was subjected to threats during the questioning and that his lawyers at the time were prevented from participating or intervening appropriately, a situation which, he claimed, compromised his right to a proper defense.