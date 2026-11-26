Maputo — Mozambican President Daniel Chapo calls for greater mobilization of African financial resources to fund the continent's development, reduce reliance on external financing, and boost productive sectors, with a particular focus on agriculture, industry, energy, and infrastructure.

According to Chapo, who was speaking on Wednesday, in Matutuine district, southern Maputo province, at the opening of the 29th Annual Conference of the African Securities Exchanges Association (ASEA), capital markets must serve as an instrument for the economic transformation of the African continent by mobilizing the savings of Africans, including resources managed by commercial banks, insurance companies, and pension funds.

These capital markets should "responsibly finance our agriculture, industry, energy, the blue economy, transport, logistics, digitalization, infrastructure, and, above all, African small and medium-sized enterprises."

Chapo urges African countries to make better use of their natural resources and productive capacity by transforming raw materials into products with higher added value, capable of generating employment and prosperity for its people.

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The President also advocated for the integration of African financial markets to facilitate cross-border investment and expand financing opportunities for businesses. He welcomed the 'African Exchanges Linkage Project', supported by the African Development Bank, which currently connects 11 African stock exchanges, with a goal of reaching 15.

Chapo revealed that the government aims to increase the number of companies listed on the Stock Exchange to 30 by 2028 as a revision of the Securities Market Code and other legal instruments is currently underway to modernize the sector.

The President also highlighted the need to democratize access to the capital market through digital solutions and financial literacy, noting that the country has approximately 26 million mobile wallet accounts, compared to only 29,000 account holders registered with the Central Securities Depository.

For his part, the president of the African Securities Exchanges Association (ASEA), Jude Chiemeka, advocated for the creation of an integrated African capital market. "We must move beyond fragmented markets toward an integrated African capital market. The continent has over 1,129 listed companies across 25 stock exchanges, with a total market capitalization exceeding two trillion US dollars", he said.

Chiemeka emphasized the need to deepen regulatory harmonization, diversify financial products, strengthen financial inclusion, and increase market liquidity, ensuring that the integration of stock exchanges translates into tangible investments and benefits for African economies.